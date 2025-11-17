Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

One More Chance
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
1:57
I Never Knew
now available on Spotify and other streaming platforms
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
3:02
Manhattan Stardust: Chapter Three
The Opera, s'il vous plaît
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
Today
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
1:53
I Never Knew
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
3:08
And Then
lyrics and melody uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
2:31
Our First Rendezvous
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
3:04
Clear Skies
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
3:12
Something of a Lark
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
2:16
Again
lyrics and melody uploaded for copyright protection purposes
  
Emanuel E. Garcia
Manhattan Stardust: Chapter Two
Psychology
  
Emanuel E. Garcia

October 2025

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
