Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eden Maxwell's avatar
Eden Maxwell
Jan 1

A Chosen Stone is a revealing poem for a universe of probability, wonder, and who knows what consequences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture