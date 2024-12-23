A Chosen Stone
I lifted it, not roughly, from the stream,
no reason why my fingers drew it
from its numberless companions
resting, gently moved on quiet days
as waters took their slight descent
I held it in my palm, turned it over,
felt its glistening cool,
I took its heft, its smoothness,
its perfection
had I the skill I might have flung it -
more to watch its arc,
the way it gathered skyward light
along its journey to the earth
or, aiming at an enemy
I might have prayed it hit its mark
so I could stand my ground
instead I let this gorgeous artifact,
the sum of ages, seasons, winds,
of turbulence and stillness -
I let it guide my fingers round its contours
and pressed my sunburnt cheeks
against its moist and gently curving flanks,
returned the pebble to its home
the way I plucked it out,
unknowing but with care
I ambled toward my fates
more joyfully and with a softer tread,
as you, my rival, somewhere
also chose
Emanuel E. Garcia
December 2024
A Chosen Stone is a revealing poem for a universe of probability, wonder, and who knows what consequences.