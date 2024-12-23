Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

A Chosen Stone I lifted it, not roughly, from the stream, no reason why my fingers drew it from its numberless companions resting, gently moved on quiet days as waters took their slight descent I held it in my palm, turned it over, felt its glistening cool, I took its heft, its smoothness, its perfection had I the skill I might have flung it - more to watch its arc, the way it gathered skyward light along its journey to the earth or, aiming at an enemy I might have prayed it hit its mark so I could stand my ground instead I let this gorgeous artifact, the sum of ages, seasons, winds, of turbulence and stillness - I let it guide my fingers round its contours and pressed my sunburnt cheeks against its moist and gently curving flanks, returned the pebble to its home the way I plucked it out, unknowing but with care I ambled toward my fates more joyfully and with a softer tread, as you, my rival, somewhere also chose Emanuel E. Garcia December 2024