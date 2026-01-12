Audio mp3:
A Future Still To Come Whenever I look far into the night The stars seem far too low The moon is much too near to be of use For hearts that seek to know Whenever I look back upon my years What once was bright seems dim The heights I reached are shrouded now in mist An echo of a whim Everything I strove for has become a setting sun Every horizon is a blur Memories remind me of the things I've never done Dreams I dreamt that never were Whenever I look deep into your eyes They show me back my own The lives we lived, the spaces for surprise, A future still to come A future still to come Emanuel E Garcia December 2025
Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.
Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.
Sara Vale is a female singing ‘avatar’.
Please like, share, subscribe, and if you’d like to support this work visit Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon etc. to help get this song and others streamed.
Video Photo Credits (in sequence)
Mădălina Georgiana Pătru on Unsplash
Photo by Andriyko Podilnyk on Unsplash
thumbnail: Photo by Perri Lancaster on Unsplash