A Jazz Songs Playlist: Over an Hour of "Easier Listening"

Partly as a response to a friend’s suggestion, and partly to distract myself from a dental problem, I decided to string together a number of my jazz songs for easy listening (to be distinguished from lazy listening). I’ve included several that are as yet unpublished elsewhere. I think it’s a fine playlist of my own favorites and I hope it pleases. Perhaps someday somewhere some of these will be considered new ‘standards’?
mp3 audio here:
A Jazz Songs Playlist
00:00 Call Me When You Can*
03:58 I Never Knew
07:00 Let’s Give Love a Shot
10:00 Our First Rendezvous
13:45 The Trouble of Being Alone
16:21 Neck and Neck*
20:18 The Prize I Love and Treasure*
24:00 Nothing But a Whim*
27:35 That Certain Something
32:14 The Dance
36:30 December Evening Moon
39:54 Love Unfurled
43:13 Something of a Lark
46:19 The Door Ajar
50:34 The Life I Chose*
53:41 Darkness to Dawn*
57:50 How Wonderful to be Alive
01:01:24 I Can’t Think of Nothin’*
01:05:43 Today
*new and elsewhere unavailable
Emanuel E Garcia
February 2026