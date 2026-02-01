Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

A Jazz Songs Playlist: Over an Hour of "Easier Listening"

for those who want to sit back and enjoy this kind of music for an hour plus without changing channels, dialing knobs or swiping screens
Feb 01, 2026

Partly as a response to a friend’s suggestion, and partly to distract myself from a dental problem, I decided to string together a number of my jazz songs for easy listening (to be distinguished from lazy listening). I’ve included several that are as yet unpublished elsewhere. I think it’s a fine playlist of my own favorites and I hope it pleases. Perhaps someday somewhere some of these will be considered new ‘standards’?

mp3 audio here:

A Jazz Songs Playlist

00:00 Call Me When You Can*

03:58 I Never Knew

07:00 Let’s Give Love a Shot

10:00 Our First Rendezvous

13:45 The Trouble of Being Alone

16:21 Neck and Neck*

20:18 The Prize I Love and Treasure*

24:00 Nothing But a Whim*

27:35 That Certain Something

32:14 The Dance

36:30 December Evening Moon

39:54 Love Unfurled

43:13 Something of a Lark

46:19 The Door Ajar

50:34 The Life I Chose*

53:41 Darkness to Dawn*

57:50 How Wonderful to be Alive

01:01:24 I Can’t Think of Nothin’*

01:05:43 Today

*new and elsewhere unavailable

Emanuel E Garcia

February 2026

