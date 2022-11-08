Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

A PRIVATE LESSON IN ART It was curious The professor laid down laws For sketching figures And he often closed his hand Upon my own to demonstrate I couldn’t help but notice That beneath his curly hair An eartip had been clipped It made his errant eye More tolerable As he urged my fingers On a line he chose I focused closely on The serried contour of the pinna And ignored his breath Glancing at my mangled work I smiled He smiled, just as broadly, in return It wasn’t long before I put my theory to the test And used my teeth Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com