From where we started,
Dogs on our heels,
It was a beacon of convergence,
Remote and certain as geometry
Now its slant imposed
A levy on our musculature and will
Our pack grew quieter, less attached,
The several bent on speed
Lost or invisible, the rest of us
Simply watching our step
When you drew me away from the others
To that unsheltered cleft facing back,
Was it for the view –
Below so lush, the snakelike valley,
So pacific from above,
Enough to make us forget why we left –
Or for your angle
On the phantom pleasure,
As the cold set in,
Of arms
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017