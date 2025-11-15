Again

Why are you so austere?

How can you simply pass me by without a care?

Why do I count the days?

How can I bide my time until I draw your gaze?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn

In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection

Will soften your scorn and

Maybe you will glance my way

How can you overlook what I forgot to say?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn

In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection

Will soften your scorn and

Surely we will meet again

You and I will greet each other with a kiss and then

All the uncertainty of love will disappear

And the eternity of hope will bring us nearer and nearer,

Ever so dear and

You and I will kiss

Again



Emanuel E. Garcia

October 2025

PS: I have had the song ‘arranged’ through Suno, an AI program that can generate musical arrangements, through my Premier membership plan. I have written the lyrics and melody with chord structure; the matter of the arrangement, of which there can be many, is separate. An example of what Suno has done with my material is here:

Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.