Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction
Again
lyrics and melody uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 15, 2025

Again

Why are you so austere?

How can you simply pass me by without a care?

Why do I count the days?

How can I bide my time until I draw your gaze?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn

In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection

Will soften your scorn and

Maybe you will glance my way

How can you overlook what I forgot to say?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn

In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection

Will soften your scorn and

Surely we will meet again

You and I will greet each other with a kiss and then

All the uncertainty of love will disappear

And the eternity of hope will bring us nearer and nearer,

Ever so dear and

You and I will kiss

Again


Emanuel E. Garcia

October 2025

PS: I have had the song ‘arranged’ through Suno, an AI program that can generate musical arrangements, through my Premier membership plan. I have written the lyrics and melody with chord structure; the matter of the arrangement, of which there can be many, is separate. An example of what Suno has done with my material is here:

Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.

