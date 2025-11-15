Again
Why are you so austere?
How can you simply pass me by without a care?
Why do I count the days?
How can I bide my time until I draw your gaze?
In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn
In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection
Will soften your scorn and
Maybe you will glance my way
How can you overlook what I forgot to say?
In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn
In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection
Will soften your scorn and
Surely we will meet again
You and I will greet each other with a kiss and then
All the uncertainty of love will disappear
And the eternity of hope will bring us nearer and nearer,
Ever so dear and
You and I will kiss
Again
Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2025
PS: I have had the song ‘arranged’ through Suno, an AI program that can generate musical arrangements, through my Premier membership plan. I have written the lyrics and melody with chord structure; the matter of the arrangement, of which there can be many, is separate. An example of what Suno has done with my material is here:
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.