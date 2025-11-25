Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Alive Again How can we ever confess to our flaws How can we say we were wrong Can we commit once again to the cause Of a love that has long Gone amiss Watching the sunset bring day to a close Watching the waves gather high How can I muster the wish to suppose That you’ll ever reply With a kiss Once we had mountains and forests And sunlight to guide our desire Once we had poems and singing And theater to inspire Now that we’ve wandered apart for a while Now that we know what we missed Maybe we’ll stand on the cusp of a trial That will end in a tryst Or in pain Once we had mountains and forests And sunlight to guide our desire Once we had poems and singing And theater to inspire Now in the dark I await a new dawn Hoping that you will arrive Hoping your heart is as hungrily drawn And we’ll both be alive Once again Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025