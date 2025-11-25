Alive Again
How can we ever confess to our flaws
How can we say we were wrong
Can we commit once again to the cause
Of a love that has long
Gone amiss
Watching the sunset bring day to a close
Watching the waves gather high
How can I muster the wish to suppose
That you’ll ever reply
With a kiss
Once we had mountains and forests
And sunlight to guide our desire
Once we had poems and singing
And theater to inspire
Now that we’ve wandered apart for a while
Now that we know what we missed
Maybe we’ll stand on the cusp of a trial
That will end in a tryst
Or in pain
Once we had mountains and forests
And sunlight to guide our desire
Once we had poems and singing
And theater to inspire
Now in the dark I await a new dawn
Hoping that you will arrive
Hoping your heart is as hungrily drawn
And we’ll both be alive
Once again
Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025