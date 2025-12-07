Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Alive Again

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 07, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Alive Again

How can we ever confess to our flaws
How can we say we were wrong
Can we commit once again to the cause
Of a love that has long
Gone amiss

Watching the sunset bring day to a close
Watching the waves gather high
How can I muster the wish to suppose
That you’ll ever reply
With a kiss

Once we had mountains and forests
And sunlight to guide our desire
Once we had poems and singing 
And theater to inspire

Now that we’ve wandered apart for a while
Now that we know what we missed
Maybe we’ll stand on the cusp of a trial
That will end in a tryst
Or in pain

Once we had mountains and forests
And sunlight to guide our desire
Once we had poems and singing 
And theater to inspire

Now in the dark I await a new dawn
Hoping that you will arrive
Hoping your heart is as hungrily drawn
And we’ll both be alive
Once again


Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

Video Photo Credits (in sequence):

Liana S on Unsplash

Antonioni’s L’Avventura still

Gatis Vilaks on Unsplash

Andrew Yurkiv on Unsplash

Peter Herrmann on Unsplash

Jay Miller on Unsplash

Ronin on Unsplash

Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

Sed “Creatives” Sardar on Unsplash

Travis Chen on Unsplash

Taha Berk Tekin on Unsplash

Elizabeth Miller on Unsplash

Denis Lesak on Unsplash

samy benabed on Unsplash

Wolfgang Weiser on Unsplash

Mengmin Hu on Unsplash

Alyssa Ruggieri on Unsplash

Wayne Zheng on Unsplash

Original melody (for copyright purposes):

