Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Alive Again How can we ever confess to our flaws How can we say we were wrong Can we commit once again to the cause Of a love that has long Gone amiss Watching the sunset bring day to a close Watching the waves gather high How can I muster the wish to suppose That you’ll ever reply With a kiss Once we had mountains and forests And sunlight to guide our desire Once we had poems and singing And theater to inspire Now that we’ve wandered apart for a while Now that we know what we missed Maybe we’ll stand on the cusp of a trial That will end in a tryst Or in pain Once we had mountains and forests And sunlight to guide our desire Once we had poems and singing And theater to inspire Now in the dark I await a new dawn Hoping that you will arrive Hoping your heart is as hungrily drawn And we’ll both be alive Once again Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025

Video Photo Credits (in sequence):

Liana S on Unsplash

Antonioni’s L’Avventura still

Gatis Vilaks on Unsplash

Andrew Yurkiv on Unsplash

Peter Herrmann on Unsplash

Jay Miller on Unsplash

Ronin on Unsplash

Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

Sed “Creatives” Sardar on Unsplash

Travis Chen on Unsplash

Taha Berk Tekin on Unsplash

Elizabeth Miller on Unsplash

Denis Lesak on Unsplash

samy benabed on Unsplash

Wolfgang Weiser on Unsplash

Mengmin Hu on Unsplash

Alyssa Ruggieri on Unsplash

Wayne Zheng on Unsplash

Original melody (for copyright purposes):

0:00 -1:44

