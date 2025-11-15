And Then
Nobody told me that I would have to fall to really rise
Or that I would have to lose to claim my wins
Nobody told me that I could see a world within your eyes
Or that we would pay for beauty with our sins
Nobody told me that all the world’s a play that comes and goes
And that we would have to act upon that stage
Nobody told me that we would take our bow after the shows
And hurry off to turn another page
Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit
Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit
Again
And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die
Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why
Or when
Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met
Or that we would have to tell each other lies
Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget
Because loving far too much had been unwise
Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit
Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit
Again
And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die
Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why
Or when
Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met
Or that we would have to tell each other lies
Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget
Because loving far too much had been unwise
And then ...
Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025
PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate performance arrangements, one of which may be heard here:
0:00
-3:19
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.
An arrangement created with Suno’s assistance will be distributed to music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, etc., via Distrokid. If you’d care to support my work and enjoy the result, it is available here: