And Then Nobody told me that I would have to fall to really rise Or that I would have to lose to claim my wins Nobody told me that I could see a world within your eyes Or that we would pay for beauty with our sins Nobody told me that all the world’s a play that comes and goes And that we would have to act upon that stage Nobody told me that we would take our bow after the shows And hurry off to turn another page Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit Again And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why Or when Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met Or that we would have to tell each other lies Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget Because loving far too much had been unwise Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit Again And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why Or when Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met Or that we would have to tell each other lies Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget Because loving far too much had been unwise And then ... Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate performance arrangements, one of which may be heard here: