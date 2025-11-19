Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

And Then

now available on Spotify and other streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 19, 2025

Have a listen and share if you like it.

And Then

Nobody told me that I would have to fall to really rise
Or that I would have to lose to claim my wins
Nobody told me that I could see a world within your eyes
Or that we would pay for beauty with our sins

Nobody told me that all the world’s a play that comes and goes
And that we would have to act upon that stage
Nobody told me that we would take our bow after the shows
And hurry off to turn another page

Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit
Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit
Again

And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die
Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why
Or when

Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met
Or that we would have to tell each other lies
Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget
Because loving far too much had been unwise

Or that everything around us and beyond our reach and wit
Would forever be unraveled and forever would be knit
Again

And the glories that we yearn for and the loves that flame and die
Would themselves be evanescent and we’d never know the why
Or when

Nobody told me that we would come to rue the day we met
Or that we would have to tell each other lies
Nobody told me that we would make an effort to forget
Because loving far too much had been unwise

And then ...


Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

