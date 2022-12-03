Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

APHRODITE RISING She sang out her heart Quietly, in the corner of the shop, Among the figurines Not for lovers’ promises, Or for the rains cleansing The sidewalk of its trampled petals And unholy sweat, Or for a body comely and unscarred (It was and it wasn’t) I just happened to be passing through When I heard her husky voice, Soft and careless, with a heat That left me nothing of myself That afternoon of Aphrodite Rising from the most unlikely Unexpected seas Emanuel E. Garcia from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems , 2017