APHRODITE RISING
She sang out her heart
Quietly, in the corner of the shop,
Among the figurines
Not for lovers’ promises,
Or for the rains cleansing
The sidewalk of its trampled petals
And unholy sweat,
Or for a body comely and unscarred
(It was and it wasn’t)
I just happened to be passing through
When I heard her husky voice,
Soft and careless, with a heat
That left me nothing of myself
That afternoon of Aphrodite
Rising from the most unlikely
Unexpected seas
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017