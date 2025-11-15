Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Songs
Clear Skies
Clear Skies

lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 15, 2025
Clear Skies

Shadows meeting
Two hands greeting
Down a summer lane

Spirits yearning
Heads are turning	
In a summer rain

As we strolled the space between us
Narrowed bit by bit
Would they cry if they had seen us
Eagerly submit

Every tree and
Every flower
Knew that we were friends

And the rains 
That fell upon us
Drew us to our ends

As we paused the birds around us
Seemed to find their voice
As we kissed the vows that bound us
Left us with no choice

So we parted
Heavy hearted
On our separate ways

And the chances
Of romance had
Vanished in a haze

As we walked and sweet bells jangled
I turned back to see
Whether you had disentangled
Utterly from me

When you stopped 
I knew you wished for
What we held so dear

And I hurried 
Back to hold you
As the sky grew clear

As the heavens part above us
We have found our sign
To the others who may love us
We have crossed a line

All that matters
In this moment
Now that skies are blue

Is for me 
To end this torment
And say “I love you”


Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025


PS: Here is a performance arrangement achieved through Suno under my Premier membership plan:
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.

An arrangement created with Suno’s assistance will be distributed to music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, etc., via Distrokid. If you’d care to support my work and enjoy the result, it is available here:

