Clear Skies Shadows meeting Two hands greeting Down a summer lane Spirits yearning Heads are turning In a summer rain As we strolled the space between us Narrowed bit by bit Would they cry if they had seen us Eagerly submit Every tree and Every flower Knew that we were friends And the rains That fell upon us Drew us to our ends As we paused the birds around us Seemed to find their voice As we kissed the vows that bound us Left us with no choice So we parted Heavy hearted On our separate ways And the chances Of romance had Vanished in a haze As we walked and sweet bells jangled I turned back to see Whether you had disentangled Utterly from me When you stopped I knew you wished for What we held so dear And I hurried Back to hold you As the sky grew clear As the heavens part above us We have found our sign To the others who may love us We have crossed a line All that matters In this moment Now that skies are blue Is for me To end this torment And say “I love you” As the heavens part above us We have found our sign To the others who may love us We have crossed a line All that matters In this moment Now that skies are blue Is for me To end this torment And say “I love you” Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 PS: Here is a performance arrangement achieved through Suno under my Premier membership plan: