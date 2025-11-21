Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Clear Skies

soon available on Spotify and other streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 21, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Clear Skies

Shadows meeting
Two hands greeting
Down a summer lane

Spirits yearning
Heads are turning	
In a summer rain

As we strolled 
The space between us
Narrowed bit by bit

Would they cry 
If they had seen us
Eagerly submit

Every tree and
Every flower
Knew that we were friends

And the rains 
That fell upon us
Drew us to our ends

As we paused 
The birds around us
Seemed to find their voice

As we kissed
The vows that bound us
Left us with no choice

So we parted
Heavy hearted
On our separate ways

And the chances
Of romance had
Vanished in a haze

As we walked 
And sweet bells jangled
I turned back to see

Whether you 
Had disentangled
Utterly from me

When you stopped 
I knew you wished for
What we held so dear

And I hurried 
Back to hold you
As the sky grew clear

As the heavens 
Part above us
We have found our sign

To the others 
Who may love us
We have crossed a line

All that matters
In this moment
Now that skies are blue

Is for me 
To end this torment
And say “I love you”

As the heavens 
Part above us
We have found our sign

To the others 
Who may love us
We have crossed a line

All that matters
In this moment
Now that skies are blue

Is for me 
To end this torment
And say “I love you”


Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025


Video Photo by Vadim Karnakhin on Unsplash 

