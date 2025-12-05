Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

December Evening Moon

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 05, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

0:00
-3:23
December Evening Moon

I wasn’t sure you would remember
I wasn’t sure that you would care
I walked alone on a December evening
Huddled ‘gainst the cold night air

I wasn’t sure if I should greet you
I wasn’t sure how you’d reply
I walked alone on a December evening
Wondering if I should try

But you turned your lovely face and the moonlight shed its grace
And I could clearly see the trace of love that banished all my fear
As I drew near on a December evening
Huddled ‘gainst the cold night air

I didn’t know what might have happened
The time we went our separate ways
Until the moon on a December evening
Set our hearts again ablaze

I gave thanks to see your smile after such a long long while
And the charms that could beguile a gal forever and a day
And my dismay on a December evening
Vanished in a moonlight ray

I didn’t know what Fate would bring us
The day we parted for that year
Until the moon on a December evening
Showed how we still held each other dear


Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2025

Also available on YouTube:

Video Photo Credits:

Levin Anton on Unsplash

Anton Atanasov on Unsplash

Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Alexander Fastovets on Unsplash

Fedir Gontsa on Unsplash

Jakub Klucký on Unsplash

Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

Patricia Snyder on Unsplash

Nazar Sharafutdinov on Unsplash

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture