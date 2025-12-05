Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published December Evening Moon I wasn’t sure you would remember I wasn’t sure that you would care I walked alone on a December evening Huddled ‘gainst the cold night air I wasn’t sure if I should greet you I wasn’t sure how you’d reply I walked alone on a December evening Wondering if I should try But you turned your lovely face and the moonlight shed its grace And I could clearly see the trace of love that banished all my fear As I drew near on a December evening Huddled ‘gainst the cold night air I didn’t know what might have happened The time we went our separate ways Until the moon on a December evening Set our hearts again ablaze I gave thanks to see your smile after such a long long while And the charms that could beguile a gal forever and a day And my dismay on a December evening Vanished in a moonlight ray I didn’t know what Fate would bring us The day we parted for that year Until the moon on a December evening Showed how we still held each other dear Emanuel E. Garcia October 2025

Video Photo Credits:

Levin Anton on Unsplash

Anton Atanasov on Unsplash

Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Alexander Fastovets on Unsplash

Fedir Gontsa on Unsplash

Jakub Klucký on Unsplash

Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

Patricia Snyder on Unsplash

Nazar Sharafutdinov on Unsplash