Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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December Evening Moon

a jazzier version
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 13, 2026

More experimentation with the infernal AI video world!

But this isn’t too bad … I made it as a YouTube short hoping it would get more play, as I’d been advised by some. And if it breaks 10 views I’ll be darned lucky.

Emanuel E. Garcia

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