December Evening Moon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/29December Evening Moona jazzier versionEmanuel E. GarciaJun 13, 202629ShareMore experimentation with the infernal AI video world!But this isn’t too bad … I made it as a YouTube short hoping it would get more play, as I’d been advised by some. And if it breaks 10 views I’ll be darned lucky.Emanuel E. GarciaDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPerformed SongsA collection of the songs I've composed (lyrics and music) and have produced with performance arrangements by Suno, now available on streaming services like Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and the like.A collection of the songs I've composed (lyrics and music) and have produced with performance arrangements by Suno, now available on streaming services like Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and the like.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEmanuel E. GarciaRecent EpisodesLet's Give Love a ShotJun 12 • Emanuel E. GarciaNeck and NeckJun 7 • Emanuel E. GarciaSimple Pleasures for an Ordinary ManJun 3 • Emanuel E. Garcia "No Looking Back" Male Spy Version | Official James Bond-Style Title Song - Cinematic Show TuneMay 29 • Emanuel E. GarciaSo That Love Can Be GrandMay 25 • Emanuel E. GarciaSometimes a Dream Will Come AlongMay 16 • Emanuel E. Garcia"No Looking Back" — Official James Bond Title Song - Cinematic Show TuneMay 3 • Emanuel E. Garcia