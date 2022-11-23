Exile, Self-imposed
EXILE, SELF-IMPOSED I rued the journey Fearing what I dared to find At the outposts Where I set up camp The earth accepted my disquiet, The skies closed in The way I’d felt your hair upon my face, And every freely taken step Grew heavy As I fixed my wayward lights Upon the rapier truth: That knowledge would be left to rot Unless it led to power All the more I yearned For orchard fruit and the Embrace of harvests fled, Which both of us mistook for Slavery Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com
Thanks for reading Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.