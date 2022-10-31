Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

FIRST PERSON You can Split hairs Pick nits Stand on ceremony Strike while the iron is hot Or cold and Waffle all you want Until the cows come home Straddle the fence Hem or haw Bicker back and forth and Take both points of view To case a joint Or two But how you slice the pie Shuffle the deck Roll the dice or Divvy up the loot is Moot Heads or tails Behind the he, she, it or they You, youse or we There's really only one I say Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com