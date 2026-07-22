🎷 Flying High – Original Big Band Jazz Show Tune
Lyrics and music by Emanuel E Garcia
also on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/shorts/fZOrmTpCCbI
Performance arrangement with Suno.ai • Music video created with Freebeat.ai
Spotify link:
Flying High
Sing me high, sing me low
I can ruffle my feathers a little as we go
I'll be spreading my wings, I'm about to take flight
You can follow my lead if you think I'm alright
But whatever you do I'll be soaring straight up to the sky
Watch me skip, watch me dance
You can try to keep up but you'll never stand a chance
I'll be gathering speed as I aim for the clouds
When I lift myself up you won't have any doubts
That whatever you wished for I've already said my goodbye
Nothin' ain't worth nothin' if you can't give your all
I got no time to listen while you hem and you haw
The yonder blue is beckoning, the sun is throwing fire
I'm free to free my heart to follow every desire
Gliding high, gliding low
I can tell you the world is wider than you know
I'm enjoying my time in this rarefied air
Far above all the quibbles and worries and fear
And whatever may happen will happen as I'm flying high
Flying high
Flying high
Emanuel E. Garcia
June 2026
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© Emanuel E. Garcia – All rights reserved.