🎷 Flying High – Original Big Band Jazz Show Tune



Lyrics and music by Emanuel E Garcia



also on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/shorts/fZOrmTpCCbI



Performance arrangement with Suno.ai • Music video created with Freebeat.ai



Spotify link:





Flying High



Sing me high, sing me low

I can ruffle my feathers a little as we go

I'll be spreading my wings, I'm about to take flight

You can follow my lead if you think I'm alright

But whatever you do I'll be soaring straight up to the sky



Watch me skip, watch me dance

You can try to keep up but you'll never stand a chance

I'll be gathering speed as I aim for the clouds

When I lift myself up you won't have any doubts

That whatever you wished for I've already said my goodbye



Nothin' ain't worth nothin' if you can't give your all

I got no time to listen while you hem and you haw

The yonder blue is beckoning, the sun is throwing fire

I'm free to free my heart to follow every desire



Gliding high, gliding low

I can tell you the world is wider than you know

I'm enjoying my time in this rarefied air

Far above all the quibbles and worries and fear

And whatever may happen will happen as I'm flying high

Flying high

Flying high



Emanuel E. Garcia

June 2026



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© Emanuel E. Garcia – All rights reserved.