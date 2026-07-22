Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Flying High – Original Big Band Jazz Show Tune

Sing me high, sing me low... ✨
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia

🎷 Flying High – Original Big Band Jazz Show Tune

Lyrics and music by Emanuel E Garcia

also on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/shorts/fZOrmTpCCbI


Performance arrangement with Suno.ai • Music video created with Freebeat.ai

Spotify link:



Flying High


Sing me high, sing me low
I can ruffle my feathers a little as we go
I'll be spreading my wings, I'm about to take flight
You can follow my lead if you think I'm alright
But whatever you do I'll be soaring straight up to the sky

Watch me skip, watch me dance
You can try to keep up but you'll never stand a chance
I'll be gathering speed as I aim for the clouds
When I lift myself up you won't have any doubts
That whatever you wished for I've already said my goodbye

Nothin' ain't worth nothin' if you can't give your all
I got no time to listen while you hem and you haw
The yonder blue is beckoning, the sun is throwing fire
I'm free to free my heart to follow every desire

Gliding high, gliding low
I can tell you the world is wider than you know
I'm enjoying my time in this rarefied air
Far above all the quibbles and worries and fear
And whatever may happen will happen as I'm flying high
Flying high
Flying high

Emanuel E. Garcia
June 2026

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and check out my "New American Songbook" playlist on spotify here:



and other songs on spotify here:



#BigBand #Jazz #OriginalSong #SwingMusic #flyinghigh


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