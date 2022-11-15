Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

FUGITIVE She had an air of folded bedsheets Crisp, cream-coloured and insouciant Which I admired With the strength of roots Patient in thirst Surely there danced Somewhere within her eyes The light rains of the broken dove, Bruised lilacs, throbbing harvests of Spite and neglect From the curvature of Necessary sin I call to her And with the imprint of Autumnal lips, bred in rebellion, I might stay this lovely fugitive And slow, perhaps, her pace To our remains Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com