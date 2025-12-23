Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Head to Head

an allusively risqué and fun jazz excursion into a dancing and singing 'competition'
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 23, 2025

mp3 download here:

0:00
-2:59
Head to Head

She's a little bit of wonderful
Exasperating, magical
And oh so many heart beats has she sped
I've been trying the impossible
Excruciating, laughable
But firmly set to turn her little head

So I donned my duds and snapped my spats
And hoofed it to the polished floor
And twirled and tapped and strutted to her bed
She's the kind of gal that likes a show
And when she finished thanking me
I  thanked the Lord for having thought ahead

I had run and sweated beads
And I'd lifted clean and strong
So I knew if fortune blessed
I could sing the whole night long

She's a lot of diabolical
Intoxicating, critical
And oh how hard she tried to last me out
But I passed the test and colors flew
Imperiously admirable
And laid to rest a shred of any doubt

She's a little bit of wonderful
Exasperating, magical
And oh so many heart beats has she sped
But I managed the impossibly rewarding
And delectable accomplishment
Of going head to head

She's a little bit of wonderful
Exasperating, magical
And oh so many heart beats has she sped
But I managed the impossibly rewarding
And delectable accomplishment
Of going head to head

Emanuel E Garcia
December 2025

available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple and other streaming music platforms

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Video Photo Credits:

Feodor Chistyakov on Unsplash

Getty Images for Unsplash

Yoel J Gonzalez on Unsplash

Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

Julia Peretiatko on Unsplash

Wang Sheeran on Unsplash

Prayag Tejwani on Unsplash

Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

Thong Tran on Unsplash

Anastasia Vityukova on Unsplash

Video thumbnail:

Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

Promotional thumbnail:

Feodor Chistyakov on Unsplash

