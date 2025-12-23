mp3 download here:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Head to Head She's a little bit of wonderful Exasperating, magical And oh so many heart beats has she sped I've been trying the impossible Excruciating, laughable But firmly set to turn her little head So I donned my duds and snapped my spats And hoofed it to the polished floor And twirled and tapped and strutted to her bed She's the kind of gal that likes a show And when she finished thanking me I thanked the Lord for having thought ahead I had run and sweated beads And I'd lifted clean and strong So I knew if fortune blessed I could sing the whole night long She's a lot of diabolical Intoxicating, critical And oh how hard she tried to last me out But I passed the test and colors flew Imperiously admirable And laid to rest a shred of any doubt I had run and sweated beads And I'd lifted clean and strong So I knew if fortune blessed I could sing the whole night long She's a little bit of wonderful Exasperating, magical And oh so many heart beats has she sped But I managed the impossibly rewarding And delectable accomplishment Of going head to head I had run and sweated beads And I'd lifted clean and strong So I knew if fortune blessed I could sing the whole night long She's a little bit of wonderful Exasperating, magical And oh so many heart beats has she sped But I managed the impossibly rewarding And delectable accomplishment Of going head to head Emanuel E Garcia December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

