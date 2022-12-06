HERMES
It happens to everyone
At one time or another, at some time,
And others had it worse, I knew,
It was easy to tell from the echoes
But the timing is what hurt the most
Because there was a breeze
And the park was too cool for mosquitoes
Yet warm enough for comfort, for loafing,
For feeling that the sky would hold its place,
That sinning out of sight might soon
Be out of mind because of such a sky,
With its delicate patches and
Gauze-like lucencies, and the enduring trees
That rang their changes with rustling
Through the commons, over the heads of
Would-be lovers
Fooling around with the lightest of touches
At first I thought it was a friend
Come to surprise me on the path
With a raincoat and umbrella,
To smooth my way back home, but no –
It was a man in uniform, a stranger,
Who asked me, very politely,
With exquisite courtesy in fact,
To go with him
We left the trees and the sky and
The gathering rains that would have been
So delicious if I could have stayed,
And I wondered, a bit wild with fear,
If anyone took notice as we passed
After it was over
I made my way back to the park,
After quite a while, to be honest
Their irony had me in stitches:
Of the several things they might have
Nailed me with to bring me to my knees
They chose to make one up,
What a riot, what comedians
I stood my ground and,
Eventually, they tired, I guess,
Or I was stronger than I thought
So here I was again, and
Except for a slight limp
Not too much the worse for wear
An old man was pushing his pretzel cart,
Done for the day, but he paused
Before my bench and gestured for me
To help myself – otherwise, he urged
He’d throw them out
It seemed a little fishy but I thanked him
As the leaves swirled at our feet and
The cries of children doing nothing rose and fell
Around us in the dwindling light
And just before he disappeared into the trees
He turned around, I swear, and winked,
Under the sky with its delicate patches,
Under the gauze-like lucencies
Emanuel E. Garcia
from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems, 2017