HERMES It happens to everyone At one time or another, at some time, And others had it worse, I knew, It was easy to tell from the echoes But the timing is what hurt the most Because there was a breeze And the park was too cool for mosquitoes Yet warm enough for comfort, for loafing, For feeling that the sky would hold its place, That sinning out of sight might soon Be out of mind because of such a sky, With its delicate patches and Gauze-like lucencies, and the enduring trees That rang their changes with rustling Through the commons, over the heads of Would-be lovers Fooling around with the lightest of touches At first I thought it was a friend Come to surprise me on the path With a raincoat and umbrella, To smooth my way back home, but no – It was a man in uniform, a stranger, Who asked me, very politely, With exquisite courtesy in fact, To go with him We left the trees and the sky and The gathering rains that would have been So delicious if I could have stayed, And I wondered, a bit wild with fear, If anyone took notice as we passed After it was over I made my way back to the park, After quite a while, to be honest Their irony had me in stitches: Of the several things they might have Nailed me with to bring me to my knees They chose to make one up, What a riot, what comedians I stood my ground and, Eventually, they tired, I guess, Or I was stronger than I thought So here I was again, and Except for a slight limp Not too much the worse for wear An old man was pushing his pretzel cart, Done for the day, but he paused Before my bench and gestured for me To help myself – otherwise, he urged He’d throw them out It seemed a little fishy but I thanked him As the leaves swirled at our feet and The cries of children doing nothing rose and fell Around us in the dwindling light And just before he disappeared into the trees He turned around, I swear, and winked, Under the sky with its delicate patches, Under the gauze-like lucencies Emanuel E. Garcia from Aphrodite Rising and Other Poems , 2017