how does great love decay?
a splintered ship at sea
after a sudden squall,
a lofty face of ancient rock
worn ghostly by degree?
perhaps it’s like a splendid carcass
paused, that cannot catch its breath
or maybe it’s a beacon flickering
before the banishment of past to past
all yearnings have their rounding out
with age yet glow long into dark
unless a savage quirk of luck
leaves one alone
and takes another unawares away:
then what?
Emanuel E. Garcia
February 2025
Why does great love carry with it great sorrow?