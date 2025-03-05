Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

how does great love decay? a splintered ship at sea after a sudden squall, a lofty face of ancient rock worn ghostly by degree? perhaps it’s like a splendid carcass paused, that cannot catch its breath or maybe it’s a beacon flickering before the banishment of past to past all yearnings have their rounding out with age yet glow long into dark unless a savage quirk of luck leaves one alone and takes another unawares away: then what? Emanuel E. Garcia February 2025