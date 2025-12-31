Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

How Wonderful To Be Alive

A wonderfully happy number to get the New Year off to a brilliant start
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 31, 2025

Words and music by Emanuel E Garcia

Audio mp3 here:

And an excellent alternate version here:

How Wonderful To Be Alive

What time is it
What hour is near
What sky can be so blue?

How far's that hill
What meadow's there
What winds are blowing through?

What sea is stretching out beyond our wildest fearless dreams
What waves are rolling high to catch the brightest sunshine's gleams

What grace you show
What eyes so dear
Let's take that headlong dive

How happy am I
How brimful of cheer
How wonderful to be alive

What mountain heights are beckoning for us to climb today
What wealth of brilliant roses spread their ravishing bouquet

What forms we have
On God's green earth
Where everyone should thrive

How happy are we
How brimful of mirth
How wonderful to be alive
How wonderful to be alive


Emanuel E Garcia
December 25, 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Guy Harlow is a male singing ‘avatar’.

Photo credits:

Arun Sharma on Unsplash

Mihály Köles on Unsplash

Mathilde Langevan on Unsplash

Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash

Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

Patrick Fore on Unsplash

Nareeta Martin on Unsplash

Mary Skrynnikova 💛💙 on Unsplash

Max Langelott on Unsplash

Nelly Antoniadou on Unsplash

Olivia Krueger on Unsplash

Polina Kuzovkova on Unsplash

Melpo Tsiliaki on Unsplash

Emanuel E. Garcia (personal collection)

iam_os on Unsplash

Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

LARAM on Unsplash

Jean Carlo Emer on Unsplash

Nikolaj Habib on Unsplash

Ü Lõ on Unsplash

Florian Yvinec on Unsplash

Andris Braeuer on Unsplash

Lucija Ros on Unsplash

Rockwell branding agency on Unsplash

Guillaume Bassem on Unsplash

Getty Images on Unsplash

