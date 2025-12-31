Words and music by Emanuel E Garcia
Audio mp3 here:
And an excellent alternate version here:
How Wonderful To Be Alive What time is it What hour is near What sky can be so blue? How far's that hill What meadow's there What winds are blowing through? What sea is stretching out beyond our wildest fearless dreams What waves are rolling high to catch the brightest sunshine's gleams What grace you show What eyes so dear Let's take that headlong dive How happy am I How brimful of cheer How wonderful to be alive What mountain heights are beckoning for us to climb today What wealth of brilliant roses spread their ravishing bouquet What forms we have On God's green earth Where everyone should thrive How happy are we How brimful of mirth How wonderful to be alive How wonderful to be alive Emanuel E Garcia December 25, 2025
Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.
Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.
Guy Harlow is a male singing ‘avatar’.
Photo credits:
Mary Skrynnikova 💛💙 on Unsplash
Emanuel E. Garcia (personal collection)
Rockwell branding agency on Unsplash