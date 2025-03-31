I Can’t Remember What We Said
We picked our spot
For the soft dry grass,
The edge of shade
Beneath me the cushioned earth –
As I was earth to your descent
Our glances naturally sought
The keen light spinning
Through the trees
Perhaps we spoke about the flashing crests,
Not far off, the spumes of foam
Lifted by errant gusts and carried high:
Perhaps that’s what explained the glow above,
I thought, harnessing your supple weight
Our lips were as close
As they could get without kissing,
Parted for the shape of our words,
The lilt of our breath
I can’t remember what we said
Emanuel E. Garcia
April 2016
from Selected Poems 2016-2020