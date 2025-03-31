Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I Can’t Remember What We Said We picked our spot For the soft dry grass, The edge of shade Beneath me the cushioned earth – As I was earth to your descent Our glances naturally sought The keen light spinning Through the trees Perhaps we spoke about the flashing crests, Not far off, the spumes of foam Lifted by errant gusts and carried high: Perhaps that’s what explained the glow above, I thought, harnessing your supple weight Our lips were as close As they could get without kissing, Parted for the shape of our words, The lilt of our breath I can’t remember what we said Emanuel E. Garcia April 2016 from Selected Poems 2016-2020