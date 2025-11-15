Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction
Songs
I Never Knew
0:00
-3:08

I Never Knew

lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 15, 2025
I Never Knew

I really never knew about romances
And sidelong glances
And taking cues

I never knew how much I had to scramble
To take that gamble 
And risk the blues

Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter
Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter
You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime
When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time

I never really knew about pursuing
And the undoing 
Of all my cool

I couldn’t even fathom you’d dismiss me	
Instead of kiss me 
Like a fool

Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter
Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter
You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime
When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time

I’m trying hard to mend my errant ways
And meet your gaze
With all my charms

I hope to highest heaven you’ll believe me
And receive me 
In your arms



Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
0:00
-2:54
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.

I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms  such as Spotify via Distrokid:

You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:

cover art by Nenad Stojkovic courtesy WikiCommons.

Now available on Spotify in its final version:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture