I Never Knew
I really never knew about romances
And sidelong glances
And taking cues
I never knew how much I had to scramble
To take that gamble
And risk the blues
Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter
Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter
You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime
When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time
I never really knew about pursuing
And the undoing
Of all my cool
I couldn’t even fathom you’d dismiss me
Instead of kiss me
Like a fool
Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter
Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter
You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime
When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time
I’m trying hard to mend my errant ways
And meet your gaze
With all my charms
I hope to highest heaven you’ll believe me
And receive me
In your arms
Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025
PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
0:00
-2:54
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.
I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms such as Spotify via Distrokid:
You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:
For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.
