I Never Knew I really never knew about romances And sidelong glances And taking cues I never knew how much I had to scramble To take that gamble And risk the blues Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time I never really knew about pursuing And the undoing Of all my cool I couldn’t even fathom you’d dismiss me Instead of kiss me Like a fool Because everything I’ve wanted has been served upon a platter Whatever didn’t come so easy really didn’t matter You stopped me in my tracks and made me turn right on a dime When you told me with your gorgeous eyes you wouldn’t waste your time I’m trying hard to mend my errant ways And meet your gaze With all my charms I hope to highest heaven you’ll believe me And receive me In your arms Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here: