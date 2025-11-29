It Ain’t Gonna Happen Ever Again
When it all came down you told us we should all be horrified
When it all came down you said we had to fear
You locked us in and masked us up and made a great divide
Between the ones who trusted blindly and the ones who thought more clear
Then you said you were the one and only single source of truth
And so most of us said, yeah, we got no doubt
But some of us objected and you fought us nail and tooth
To shut our traps and keep the avalanche of facts from coming out
We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check
We suffered the indignities and pain
You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck
But it ain’t gonna happen ever again
No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again
Well, the only thing we had to fear was people pushing death
And you did so day and night and night and day
We tried to tell you that we had the right to take a breath,
To choose the medicines we wanted and to live and work and pray
But you’d made your deals and doubled down and buried all the dirt
And you branded us as criminals and worse
You said we were imagining the misery and hurt
And on the country that we love you laid a sick and evil curse
We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check
We suffered the indignities and pain
You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck
But it ain’t gonna happen ever again
No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again
And we fought you back and held our ground, our consciences are clear
And the world is waking up to all your lies
And Judgment Day is coming, Judgment Day is near
And when the bells of justice toll I want to look into your eyes
We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check
We suffered the indignities and pain
You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck
But it ain’t gonna happen ever again
No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again
Emanuel E Garcia
November 2025