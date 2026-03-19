Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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It Was Never Meant To Be This Way

a new song with human vocals
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Mar 19, 2026
It Was Never Meant To Be This Way

Once again the rains are falling 
Once again the skies are grey
Once again your voice is calling
It was never meant to be this way

In my arms you said 'I love you'
With your arms you held me tight
In my arms the stars above you
Told me everything would be alright

How exquisite the pleasure of a stroll in a park
On a Sunday afternoon
How enchanting the prospect of a kiss in the dark
And a happy-go-lucky swoon

Now I watch the tide receding
And I count the days alone
Once again my voice is pleading
Love is never meant to be undone

How delightful the vision of a snow-covered peak
From the warmth of our embrace
How bewitching the perfume of your rose-colored cheek 
And the promises of grace

Once again the rains are falling
Once again the skies are grey
Once again your voice is calling
It was never meant to be this way

It was never meant to be this way


Emanuel E. Garcia
September 2025


Photo by Polina Koroleva on Unsplash

Instrumental accompaniment via Suno, whose role was to provide the arrangement under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody. Vocal performance by E. Garcia.

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