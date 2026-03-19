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It Was Never Meant To Be This Way Once again the rains are falling Once again the skies are grey Once again your voice is calling It was never meant to be this way In my arms you said 'I love you' With your arms you held me tight In my arms the stars above you Told me everything would be alright How exquisite the pleasure of a stroll in a park On a Sunday afternoon How enchanting the prospect of a kiss in the dark And a happy-go-lucky swoon Now I watch the tide receding And I count the days alone Once again my voice is pleading Love is never meant to be undone How delightful the vision of a snow-covered peak From the warmth of our embrace How bewitching the perfume of your rose-colored cheek And the promises of grace Once again the rains are falling Once again the skies are grey Once again your voice is calling It was never meant to be this way It was never meant to be this way Emanuel E. Garcia September 2025 Photo by Polina Koroleva on Unsplash