My dad, the surgeon, and not just any kind of surgeon but a cardio-thoracic one, liked to challenge me, which was fine. Like the time we were skiing Lake Louise and he said, ‘Do the men’s downhill without killing yourself and you’ve got yourself a new pair of skis.’ Motivation. Somehow I managed to scrape and slide my way down what was a pure sheet of ice at about 100 miles an hour and dad kept his word. Nice skis too.

But it was the challenges I didn’t know were challenges that irked me, which he was pulling all the time. Example: biking up a hill together, a steep and endless one, he looked over at me just as we heaved our way to the summit and punched the tab on his wristwatch. ‘You missed an upgrade by two seconds, son.’ By upgrade he meant a new bike, which I was very keen on. That was dad, a garden-variety C-T surgeon.

Naturally he expected me to follow in his footsteps, certainly not mom’s: she was a pathologist, a respected one, but, well, the personalities differed, lucky for me. He loved her but he cracked that “bedside manner” joke a few too many times, and as I got into my teens it began to sound a bit creepy. Then it was ‘At least she’s not a flea,’ by which he meant not a GP or internist, you know, the last thing to leave a dying patient. Which I thought was more genuinely funny. You might say that, professionally speaking, they had anatomy in common, ha ha. Come to think of it I’m creeping myself out. Long story short, it was anatomy that sold dad on my taking a year off before starting med school. Mom was cool with it but he needed encouragement to bestow his blessing on my delaying the unstoppable juggernaut of my burgeoning career by a whole year.

Let me explain. I’d worked my butt off in college doing pre-med and almost nothing else, and in my senior year, after I had already been accepted at Penn, I stacked up advanced physiology, genetics and neuroanatomy when the grades didn’t even count. I needed a break before what I knew would be at least eleven straight years full bore to get to the promised land: four at med school, five residency and two fellowship, at least. Maybe more. I was up for it, but I just needed a break, I needed to do something I’d never have the chance to do again easily. Italy, Italian art, and Italian girls, mountains, coasts, incredible food, archaeology, a little wine (I’m not much of a drinker), but mainly Florence – Firenze! – Florentine art, architecture and girls, in ascending order of priority. I’d been to two week-long conferences there with my parents when I was in high school and it just blew me away, wandering around the streets of the Medici, museums and churches and art everywhere, everywhere. I almost had my first real kiss there.

The art bit came mainly from my mom. Her path slides looked like abstract art anyway, and she was forever sketching out histological specimens. But back to my story. What clinched it for dad was when I showed him that I’d already arranged for a brief but official internship at La Specola, a museum near the Pitti Palace famous for wax anatomical sculptures used to teach medicine and for killing the trade in cadavers (I’ve got my dad’s sense of humour). He gave me his OK, grudgingly, but nothing else: not even a dime, the skinflint. Another one of his challenges. Mom at least sprang for airfare. I’d saved enough dough from MCAT tutoring (I took the MCATs early and nailed them) to get me through six months if I was careful. So I decided to bring my violin, which I personally thought was a stroke of genius.

Why a violin? First, it’s small and easily portable. Second, it’s not a guitar. Everybody plays guitar in Europe. There’s a busker at every damned park or streetcorner. Not a lot of violins. In fact, I couldn’t remember a single one when we were there. Third, appeal, meaning a fiddler is going to attract not your everyday punk-rock fanatic or droopy hippy chick, but someone with a little more going on above the eyebrows. Not that I’m a snob, because I wasn’t about to play the Bach Partitas: I couldn’t, I can’t, and I never will. I mean my repertoire is basically hillbilly, Irish, a dozen or so French salon pieces (my mom’s French) and any local folk or pop tune I can pick up by ear, which for me is pretty easy.

It’s not like I had a lot of time for the violin in college aside from doing the party thing. I knew way before that serious classical wasn’t for me. Did you ever see a classical violin student smile or look like they’re having fun? Of course not, they’re like tortured souls from the Inferno: nothing they do is ever good enough, they’re always worrying about intonation, and when their intonation is okay they fret about their sound, is it big or beautiful enough, etc. They act like the piano is an inferior instrument. And they also say things like, ‘If I had so-and-so’s technique with my musicality … ’ Not appealing.

Well, I flew into Zurich (cheapest fare) and took the train through the Alps all the way to Florence. Going through the mountains was like a dream, something out of a James Bond movie, and I marvelled that this could be happening to me, just like that. When we broke clear and hit the plains I was beaming and I wasn’t shy about practicing my Italian on anyone who came into my carriage. The dream-like scenario continued when at long last I arrived in Florence at night smack in the middle of the Feast of San Giovanni. It was like being on the set of a Fellini film! Jet-lagged beyond description but too excited to care, I drank in the crowds and festivities as I wandered my way to a pensione close to Santa Maria Novella. The unreality of that reality cut my tether to the past four years, instantaneously, and I was ready for adventure.

It took a few weeks to get into a routine and for me to figure out that absolutely nothing was open from about noon to four. It being summer, the mosquitoes were like marauding Huns and because medieval Florentine dwellingplaces couldn’t have screens I had to burn a putrid insecticide all night long on a hot plate at my bedside. A lot of folks are down on the States, but the American window screen is nothing to be scorned, not to mention air conditioning. Plus I had to get over the nauseating stench of Vespa fumes that invaded the city centre each morning and hung in the air like an immoveable suffocating blanket. I shifted around looking for better digs but in my price range they were all pretty much the same: hot, noisy, full of tourists, with hygienically-challenged dormitory bathrooms. One of them served coffee that was made the night before in a large vat, which I discovered when I sneaked into the kitchen. In Italy. Hard to believe.

I eventually made my way to the Oltr’Arno, the working class neighbourhood across the river where rents and meals were a lot cheaper and where I looked forward to the luxury of my own private “doccia” or shower. It was private all right, but to call the pencil thin dribble of water an actual shower was like calling the Torc waterfall in Killarney Niagara Falls. Fortunately it was just out of reach of the hordes of tourists and served as a good base for my explorations. Now that I was settled I could develop a bit of a rhythm: rise early, throw up (the Vespas), quick breakfast, meander, stop at any church that took my fancy, any building, any museum, head back to my side of town for a workingman’s meal, my main one of the day, and then a siesta because there was nothing else to do. Up again, more wandering, a few groceries to bring back to the flat and then bed or a bit of nightlife.

Piazza del Carmine, Oltrarno, Florence

You may not believe this but the most striking thing I experienced during those first three months was shoes. Women’s shoes. Women’s shoes on display in virtually every street, in shoe-stores filled with a variety that rivalled the number of insect species. Every conceivable (for me, inconceivable) shape, type, colour, size, style, made from every imaginable material, though I must say they tended to be more on the high spindly heeled or ornate sandal side. I was mesmerised and often I would spend half an hour before a shop window taking it all in while slyly watching the clientele who packed the places and spent thousands upon thousands of lire on these, well, fascinating creations.

I was also surprised at how easy it was to spend money: my six-month allowance had nearly disappeared, so I was forced to bring out the fiddle. Let me tell you something: even though my father was a surgeon and I was going to be a surgeon, there are some things that can dent my confidence. Playing country fiddle in summertime in Florence was one of them, but I bit the stiff upper lip. It was either that or calling home and hearing the old man smirk over the phone. I hauled out the violin a few blocks from the Ponte Vecchio where three shoe-stores converged, usually late afternoons and early evenings. I made just enough to keep going, but the side benefits I had expected never materialised: for every good looking tourist chick there were at least a dozen extremely well-tailored and painfully handsome Italian men hovering around. An American in baggy jeans didn’t stand a chance, with or without a violin. I was truly bummed. As for the Italian women, well, if any of them ever looked at me I’d never have known it, because they kept their eyeballs focussed like laser beams on whatever was either nonhuman or feminine, my theory being that it was a way to survive the predatory opposite sex of their native land. Incidentally, I ended up making most of my money playing the theme from The Godfather. Okay, I’m ashamed, but I had little choice.

This put me well and truly in the dumps and I did something out of character. After another hot and lonely busking session I hauled out a bottle of Chianti, one with the black rooster on the label, and trundled home slowly, pausing to lift its contents to my lips every few blocks until I had downed the whole damn thing. I felt better – in fact, I felt mighty fine – until on the street approaching my pensione I stumbled over several inconveniently placed cobblestones and gashed my head. A little throbbing, not a big deal, except I couldn’t quite get to my feet. Next thing the landlady was screaming and had fetched her husband. They were nice people but they didn’t understand that the scalp, being highly vascular, bled out from a mere scratch, and I tried to tell them so, in somewhat imperfect Italian as I lay on the ground, and that I was going to be a surgeon and that everything would be okay, even if my right hand was copiously drenched in blood from touching my wound.

People were gathering around me, the feet of many, and as I turned my woozy head I saw an incredibly stunning pair of elegant shoes the colour of a vintage Stradivarius, a kind of burnished copper. We all know a shoe is only as good as the foot it holds, and before I blacked out I thought that those delicately crafted specimens had to be the most absolutely wonderful in the world. I could have kissed them.

When I awoke in my room at the pensione the landlady was keeping a bedside vigil with a rosary, rising every once in a while to peer anxiously into my face and shaking me virtually every time I began to doze. The next day I got a glimpse of the damage I had done: a huge shiner and a gash that must have required at least ten stitches. They insisted on bringing me to the doctor who had serendipitously come to my rescue and whose offices were nearby.

A rather tall beautiful woman with a smirk just like my old man’s greeted me. I told her I was there to see the doctor.

‘I am the doctor.’

With that figure – and those shoes? So this is who buys them? When she carefully palpated my wound it wasn’t pain that I felt. She had me walk a bit, checked my gait, tested my strength bilaterally, and used the ophthalmoscope, a typical gross neuro exam. Except that when she examined my optic nerves her lustrous subtly scented hair fell to one side and brushed my cheeks. Talk about tachycardia!

‘Come back in seven days and I’ll remove the stitches. You’ll be okay if you stay away from our lovely Italian wine.’

‘Grazie, Dottore,’ I answered with Continental suavity, or so I imagined, blushing deeply.

It’s amazing what a deadline can do. Seven days! I had seven days to prepare myself for Dr. Ricci’s touch (even if she wore latex gloves), seven days to ready myself for a look of studied indifference as she bent her beautiful face close to my own to do her work, seven days to figure out something meaningful to say that would prolong our encounter. Hell, we were practically colleagues anyway, so we’d have plenty to talk about, wouldn’t we?

First, I needed some threads, which meant I needed some money. I discovered how generous people could be to a pathetic-looking busker: my black and swollen eye which I could barely open, and the cut above its brow roused the giving spirit and in just three days I had taken in more than during the previous three weeks. Hmmmm … something to mull over in future. Next, I studied the Italian guys, the ones with the cute Germans or Swedes on their arms, for sartorial tips. Finally, I got a haircut – well, not just a cut, but a styling. I prayed that the swelling on my head would subside enough for me to look less grotesque – and I also used lots of ice.

On the seventh day I hyperventilated my way into Dr. Ricci’s office and as I rose to greet her she impulsively burst into laughter.

‘You look like an Italian gigolo!’ she exclaimed, before gathering herself and offering apologies.

I was mortified, and speechless.

‘Come, Mr. American, let me see what I can do.’ The stitches took a few dreamy minutes and as I awkwardly attempted to thank her for helping me, as I tried to screw up my courage to tell her that I was about to go to med school and to ask her about practice, to see whether she had heard of my dad – I caught a glimpse of her shoes, exquisitely ornate and red, which exposed the white instep of her arched olive foot. She caught me looking as if I hadn’t looked and pretended that she hadn’t noticed my looking or understood that my tachycardic heart was now in my throat.

‘I guess it’s a good thing I wandered by when you had your accident. Otherwise they would have had the Sisters take you to hospital: to a sick person they look like chaperones to heaven.’

Being unable to speak coherently, I grinned.

‘Well, you’re all better now.’ She had the kind of voice that made a cat’s purr sound cacophonous.

I kept grinning, in my seat. She peered at me intently for a moment, beginning to grin a little herself, and then asked, ‘Aren’t you the boy with the violin near the Ponte Vecchio?’

a view of the Ponte Vecchio, Florence

I bristled at being referred to as a boy, but this broke the ice: she had heard me? It gave me a chance to blurt out everything I could about who I was, why I was there, La Specola, surgery, Dante, art….

‘Basta!’ she chuckled, stymieing my torrent. ‘Have you been to the Bargello?’

‘No.’

‘You must go. It will be a treat, and is much less crowded than the Uffizi. The “David” of Donatello is there.’

‘Thank you, Dottoressa.’

‘You may call me Francesca.’

Damn. Nobody ever called my dad by his first name!

‘Grazie tante, Dottoressa Francesca.’ I'm nothing if not quick.

‘Arrivederci, ragazzo.’ Touché.

For the next two weeks I plied the fiddle religiously at my usual spot hoping to catch a glimpse of Francesca. I had taken to wearing a patch over my battered eye even after it had healed. Very good for business, though not for surveillance. I scanned the streets in vain. Surely I hadn’t misread her, had I? Then on a steamy Thursday evening she appeared on the fringes of my small ragged audience, a parcel in hand, whose contents were obvious. Her lips were pursed as I segued quickly from The Godfather to Debussy’s Girl with the Flaxen Hair. She approached as the Philistines drifted away.

‘So let me see your eye,’ she said, lifting my patch. ‘Are all Americans as devious as you?’

Before I could think of a clever answer she had suggested that I accompany her to her flat to keep away the mosconi, Florentine males that pestered attractive women on the streets like flies. She lived not far from her office, which was not far from my pensione. As we strolled together I marvelled at the way she negotiated the cobbled streets of the city with heels of yet another extraordinarily flattering pair of shoes that seemed so precarious.

‘May I buy you a coffee, Francesca?’ I queried timidly in my best Italian manner.

‘Why not save your money and allow me to make you a real coffee? A cup of coffee, nothing more, so don’t get any ideas.’

I had an abundance of ideas, very few of which made it past my lips as we sat at her modest quarters and simply talked. I was at first full of philosophy and strong opinion which she frequently found amusing. She on the other hand spoke of little things, the way a farmer stroked his chin while being examined, how she could spot heroin addicts by their eyes, the shape of coffee-pots, the view from Fiesole, the terrible food in central Florence, and the lovely music in hidden places all around the city. She spoke of Renaissance art and I quickly came to understand that I had overestimated my expertise.

‘You cannot see the Uffizi in one day, or one week, or one month!’ she declared. ‘And that is only a fraction of what we have here. Nine months is really not much time.’

She questioned me a little, somehow managing to eke out a love of poetry and an admission that I had tried my hand after attending a James Joyce conference in Dublin during college. Poetry I hadn’t shown a soul. And I told her how for me the best part of the Renaissance was a kind of indivisibility between art and science. She might actually have been impressed when I recited a bit from the third canto of the Inferno:

Caron dimonio, con occhi di bragia

loro accennando, tutte le raccoglie;

batte col remo qualunque s’adagia.

As I gazed at her, noting the asymmetry of her eyes, the sheen of her light brown hair, the long slender unadorned fingers, the sternocleidomastoid that begged kissing every time she turned her head … I was just melting. Yes, a far better phrase: “melting in love.” It had to be some form of love because when I saw her again the next Thursday I hadn’t ceased remembering every utterance and movement of hers. I smiled without cause and couldn’t do the simplest thing without wondering what she might think about it. It didn’t feel dangerous, that I was losing myself in her, but did it even matter who the real her was? We love people not for who they are but for who we half-imagine them to be, the other half kept deliciously unknown. I had another theory about love: if two people liked the way each other looked, sounded and smelled there were definite possibilities, possibilities that touch and taste would definitively resolve.

Of course I learned all kinds of things about her background, her parents (academics in Torino), the unseen poor outside the fascinating centre of Florence whom she was devoted to, her brothers (one an actor, the other a cellist, communists both), and I sensed that something very troubling had happened, involving a man, or men, I don’t know, I just picked up something discordant. Why the hell didn’t she have a boyfriend? I really didn’t want to get into that too deeply because I was flattering myself that with a little luck I just might qualify – until she asked me a very curious favour, and made me an offer any sensible guy would have refused.

She was pregnant, she said, and she wanted her baby to have the benefit of hearing and feeling the rich sounds of a bowed string instrument, a violin, while within her. Would I mind playing my fiddle, those nice French songs or pieces like them, a few evenings a week? She would pay me more than I could earn on the street; and we could continue our talks over coffee afterwards.

Jesus Christ. Crushed. Crestfallen. Demoralised. Damned. Deflated.

But I said yes, except to the money, which I considered an insult (despite my need!). And instead of enriching my soul with the treasures of Florence or any other part of Italy for that matter, I hit the fiddle. No, not literally: I started practicing all day long to build up my repertoire beyond the few salon things I knew, stationing myself far from my previous haunts, but keeping the eye-patch in use. What did I care? The pickings were slim but sufficient. Okay, every once in a while I reverted to that damned theme: I had to!

Francesca generally sat in profile when I played for her at night, hands folded upon her womb. The protrusion was hardly noticeable at first, but it grew inexorably with the passing weeks. She closed her eyes and would occasionally ask me to repeat a song or an air, and complimented me. I played fairly simple but lyrical stuff, omitted any double-stops, and seemed to be creating a decent sound.

Our coffee conversations after the half-hour or so of my performances lasted deeper and deeper into the evening. When two people start talking like that, regularly, and stop worrying about what they say to each other, it’s really astonishing what happens – not in words, but in physical sensation and beyond, which I suppose must mean that there is something beyond, even if I can’t rationalise it. And because I had nothing to lose I could be myself, mostly. One evening as she bade me goodbye at the door I inclined my head and was on the very verge of touching those soft full ruddy lips, when she turned away abruptly. Her peerless eyes told me not to venture there again.

We ventured instead, as her belly grew, to the city. She delighted me with the history of the Signoria and the Piazza della Repubblica, of the competition for the doors of the Baptistry, of the construction of the Duomo and the architecture of the Laurentian Library. She showed me the magnificent frescoes of Massaccio, described Giotto’s role in the reawakening of pictorial art, and took me to the church where Dante melted in the presence of his Beatrice. It seemed that in every depicted woman – excepting those of Michelangelo who, let’s face it, was more interested in male anatomy than female, and it showed! – I saw her.

I couldn’t bring myself to ask about the child, or rather the man responsible for the child, whoever he was, probably some smart rich talented athletic good-looking bastard. I just played, and talked. I’ll say this about myself: I never paused to wonder what she saw or didn’t see in me – I was too smitten to bother. I did manage, however, to inquire about her shoes. Despite her ever-increasing burden, she continued to wear the most fashionable, elegant and least practical footwear imaginable. How did she do it?

‘Come with me on Saturday and I will give you an answer to your impertinent question,’ she replied in her quaint Italianate English.

She led me from the Oltr’Arno to Santa Croce, not to the main church but to the cloister adjacent. There we stood, just the two of us, before the divine Pazzi Chapel. Passing slowly through the portico we entered the interior, gazing up at the sunlit dome, at the lines and light that Brunelleschi somehow conjured to render a visual harmony that was extrasensory. Everything about the sanctuary, the play of circles, arches and curves, the brilliant glazed della Robbia terracottas, the fresco of the Florentine night sky, breathed the strength of balance and beauty.

Brunelleschi’s dome of the Pazzi Chapel, Florence

When one day she told me I hadn’t the soul of a true surgeon I took her to La Specola, where my internship was finishing, if you call showing up once a week to say hello to the Director an internship. As we moved from one faithful wax model to another of the human body, interior and exterior – muscles, skin, intestines, liver, the portal circulation, nerves, arteries, brain, lungs, heart and even the womb with its treasure revealed within – all sculpted and portrayed with cool uncanny stenchless colourful vivid accuracy, I began to have doubts. She reached for my hand as we exited and held it on our return. What could this mean?

As she grew bigger and as my sojourn neared its end I grew doleful and moody. I found myself fantasising about her child and on good days convinced myself that the vibrations from my instrument would have an indelibly positive effect, that I had been transmitting something essential from a part of me to a part of her, and that he or she might perhaps become a real musician. On other days, far more frequent, I was convinced she was cruel and crazy, and that I was a helpless fool. I had all but forgotten about my impending medical studies and concentrated on the other impending event. She had become big beyond belief until at last she informed me that she would go to a friend’s during the final two weeks before she was expected to deliver. I would still be in Florence when she returned, and I would at least be able to get a glimpse of her child before I resumed a sensible life, though what good that glimpse would do me I could hardly fathom.

Eating little and sleeping hardly at all, I became wretched and at one point tempted to crush the “instrument” of my distress. Some genius I was to bring the damned thing with me.

Then at last when my landlady solemnly delivered a message from the doctor I flew to her flat.

Francesca greeted me with awkward apprehension. She was wearing the Stradivarius shoes, and she looked so beautiful I nearly cried. Her troubled brow made her beauty all the more intense. She put a finger to her lips and gestured towards her hallway.

‘Please sit down, caro,’ she said, ‘and forgive me! I’m afraid … I’m afraid … ’

I took a seat on her sofa, bewildered, paralysed. What had happened?

“First, you must promise to forgive me, in advance, and then I can explain.”

What could I do but assent in my quietly frenzied way? And forgive her for what? She made coffee, cups and saucers clattering unnaturally. I thought she would break into tears as she sat beside me. She spoke in her native tongue, her rich soft mellifluous voice issuing in heaves and spurts like unfamiliar music in rehearsal, and I understood every word.

‘You see, a while ago I met a man, a man I thought was very wonderful, a man I could love and who loved me. I was young and I poured myself into the glorious passion of surrender, but when I slipped he ran away. Yes, I was at fault, I had a fling, quick, impulsive, delightful, but just a fling, nothing at all serious, I swear, but he was too hurt, too sensitive, too unsophisticated maybe … so he left for Milan. Well, I was young enough to recover from the guilt and loss and I eventually met someone else, just as wonderful but in a different way. This time he was the one who betrayed and I was the one who fled. Maybe I could not love properly? His betrayal was the more lethal because it was a rejection of our love for a greater one, for a woman who eclipsed me in his heart, not a woman to be had or taken lightly. I became a ghost, no, not even a spectre, for a very long time, and I survived only by hurling myself into the greatest of masters, medicine. I am older than you by at least a decade, and I should have known better than to lead you on. If only you hadn’t smashed that fine head of yours, or that I hadn’t heard you and your violin, those fragments of melody that wrenched me out of a pleasant and calm living! What was I thinking, what am I thinking now? I should never have taken you to the Pazzi Chapel when I knew I was losing myself!’

Caressing my mystified face she wept and then, rising abruptly, led me out of her parlour for the first time and into another room. Pointing to a heap of rags she quietly said, ‘There is my child.’

I looked at the bundle of fabric and looked at her, and looked back at the bundle again: stuffing. Stuffing!

‘I didn’t know whether you would be capable of love, so I had to have proof, over time,’ she confessed.

Bit by bit we added our clothes to the mound on the chair and at long last Francesca permitted me delicately and ever so slowly to unfasten the straps of her shoes and toss them too onto the pile.

Firenze, June 1983

Postscript (1992): I stayed in Italy, stayed with medicine too, and eventually joined my darling’s practice. Because Francesca refused to allow me to abandon the violin my father took to calling me “The Performing Flea” – initially in scorn but eventually in fondness, the bum.

Emanuel E. Garcia

(This is another of my personal favorites, from the collection Twenty-Four Caprices, published in 2013

