Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

For those who like comparisons I decided to include three versions. Ideally the song becomes a musical theater duet. Below are three versions, including a duet and solo male, which are in a higher key than the original in the video above.

Audio mp3 (solo female, as in the video above):

Duet version:

Solo male:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let’s Give Love a Shot Why is it so hard for you, why is it so hard for me Why can’t we be true for all to see? Why must you ignore my wit, why have you become afraid Why can’t we just quit this whole charade? Let’s stop pretending that love can be shy We can’t deny what is real Who cares what feathers we ruffle, and why Long as we know how we feel Why must I ignore your sighs, why must you be so divine Why mustn’t your eyes alight on mine? Let’s stop pretending that love can be shy We can’t deny what is real Who cares what feathers we ruffle, and why Long as we know how we feel Let’s move to a quiet spot, Let’s speak of the book we’ll write Let’s give love a shot And kiss, at last, tonight Emanuel E Garcia December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

