Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Let's Give Love a Shot

A lovely song from a Broadway musical that has yet to be written ...
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 17, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

For those who like comparisons I decided to include three versions. Ideally the song becomes a musical theater duet. Below are three versions, including a duet and solo male, which are in a higher key than the original in the video above.

Audio mp3 (solo female, as in the video above):

Duet version:

Solo male:

Why is it so hard for you, why is it so hard for me
Why can’t we be true for all to see?

Why must you ignore my wit, why have you become afraid
Why can’t we just quit this whole charade?

Let’s stop pretending that love can be shy
We can’t deny what is real
Who cares what feathers we ruffle, and why
Long as we know how we feel

Why must I ignore your sighs, why must you be so divine
Why mustn’t your eyes alight on mine?

Let’s stop pretending that love can be shy
We can’t deny what is real
Who cares what feathers we ruffle, and why
Long as we know how we feel

Let’s move to a quiet spot, 
Let’s speak of the book we’ll write
Let’s give love a shot 
And kiss, at last, tonight

Emanuel E Garcia
December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Video Photo Credits:

Chris on Unsplash

Stepan Konovalov on Unsplash

Nahuel Maretich on Unsplash

Sam Spencer on Unsplash

Brock Wegner on Unsplash

Corey Young on Unsplash

video thumbnail: Chris on Unsplash

promotional thumbnail: Sam Spencer on Unsplash

