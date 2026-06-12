Let's Give Love a Shot

I am continuing to experiment with freebeat.ai to generate music videos, and I did four version of this song which I frankly find incredibly beautiful — beautiful enough that I’m tempted to compose a musical around it. Anyway, I think it’s done a decent job and I hope that it gives people another chance to enjoy the song.

I composed the music and lyrics and used suno.ai to generate this performance arrangement (quite sumptuous and lovely, I think), and freebeat.ai to make the video.

I’ll add that someone came across the earlier video of the song I had posted on YouTube (

)and asked that I upload an instrumental version he could sing to his girlfriend, which I did and which he did, to great success. A composer can’t ask for much more!

Emanuel E Garcia

June 2026