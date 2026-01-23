List of Songs
arranged alphabetically, and to be kept up to date, with hyperlinks
A 21st Century Christmas Carol (holiday)
A Future Still To Come (ballad)
A New and Tender Vow (ballad)*
Again (ballad
Ain’t Gonna Happen Ever Again (protest)
Alive Again (ballad)
And Then (ballad)
Call Me When You Can (jazz)*
Clear Skies (folk)
December Evening Moon (jazz)
Head to Head (jazz)
How Wonderful To Be Alive (Jazz)
I Can’t Think of Nothin’ (jazz)*
I Never Knew (jazz)
In the Blinking of an Eye (ballad)*
In the Divine (spiritual/folk)
It Was Never Meant To Be This Way (ballad)*
Let’s Give Love a Shot (musical theater/pop)
Lover’s Lament (ballad)
Love’s Refrain (ballad)*
Love Unfurled (ballad)
Nothing But a Whim (Jazz)*
One More Chance (jazz ballad)
Our First Rendezvous (jazz)
Reason or Rhyme (ballad)*
Simple Pleasures (jazz/pop)*
Something of a Lark (jazz)
That Certain Something (jazz)
The Dance (jazz)
The Door Ajar (ballad)
The Glorious Birth of a Flower (ballad)*
The Gods of Love (folk)*
The Hand in Mine (ballad)*
The Hills Have Been Heavy (folk)
The Life I Chose (ballad)*
The Prize I Love and Treasure (jazz/pop)*
The Trouble of Being Alone (jazz/pop)
This Wonderful Day of the Year (jazz)
Time To Call It a Day (ballad)*
Today (jazz)
* = unreleased as of 25 January 2026
Oooooo.. this is like a Christmas present come early! Thank you !!!
You've been busy. Thanks for the list it's handy to have.