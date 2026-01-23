A 21st Century Christmas Carol (holiday)

A Future Still To Come (ballad)

A New and Tender Vow (ballad)*

Again (ballad

Ain’t Gonna Happen Ever Again (protest)

Alive Again (ballad)

And Then (ballad)

Call Me When You Can (jazz)*

Clear Skies (folk)

December Evening Moon (jazz)

Head to Head (jazz)

How Wonderful To Be Alive (Jazz)

I Can’t Think of Nothin’ (jazz)*

I Never Knew (jazz)

In the Blinking of an Eye (ballad)*

In the Divine (spiritual/folk)

It Was Never Meant To Be This Way (ballad)*

Let’s Give Love a Shot (musical theater/pop)

Lover’s Lament (ballad)

Love’s Refrain (ballad)*

Love Unfurled (ballad)

Nothing But a Whim (Jazz)*

One More Chance (jazz ballad)

Our First Rendezvous (jazz)

Reason or Rhyme (ballad)*

Simple Pleasures (jazz/pop)*

Something of a Lark (jazz)

That Certain Something (jazz)

The Dance (jazz)

The Door Ajar (ballad)

The Glorious Birth of a Flower (ballad)*

The Gods of Love (folk)*

The Hand in Mine (ballad)*

The Hills Have Been Heavy (folk)

The Life I Chose (ballad)*

The Prize I Love and Treasure (jazz/pop)*

The Trouble of Being Alone (jazz/pop)

This Wonderful Day of the Year (jazz)

Time To Call It a Day (ballad)*

Today (jazz)

* = unreleased as of 25 January 2026