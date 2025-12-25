Audio mp3:
Love Unfurled Once I tried to catch a shooting star I was foolish, so they said Once I tried to find a rainbow's end I was told I'd lost my head Once I tried to snare a fleeting dream All my friends gave up on me Then you smiled and opened up a door And you threw away the key I tried to tell them, tried to explain Fortune favors the bold Nothing to venture, nothing to gain, Now we're a sight to behold When I set my sights on your allure I was crazy, to the world Aiming high was something to beware Lest a love should be unfurled Lest a love should be unfurled I tried to tell them, tried to explain Fortune favors the bold Nothing to venture, nothing to gain, Now we're a sight to behold When I set my sights on your allure I was crazy, to the world Aiming high was something to beware Lest a love should be unfurled Lest a love should be unfurled Emanuel E Garcia December 2025
Words and Music by Emanuel E Garcia
Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.
Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.
Video Photo Credits:
David Brooke Martin on Unsplash
Jaakko Perälä | Norway Elopement Photographer on Unsplash
Thumbnail: Curated Lifestyle on Unsplash