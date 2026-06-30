Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Love Unfurled (Female Version)

transposed to a different key from the original and spiced up with the ai movie video
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 30, 2026

This is one of my own very very favorites. Enjoy. And please give a like to the YouTube version to help the infamous algorithm distribute the song to more than five people!

Love Unfurled


Once I tried to catch a shooting star
I was foolish, so they said
Once I tried to find a rainbow's end
I was told I lost my head

Once I tried to snare a fleeting dream
All my friends gave up on me
Then you smiled and opened up a door

And you threw away the key

I tried to tell them, tried to explain
Fortune favors the bold
Nothing to venture, nothing to gain,
Now we're a sight to behold

When I set my sights on your allure
I was crazy, to the world
Aiming high was something to beware
Lest a love should be unfurled
Lest a love should be unfurled

I tried to tell them, tried to explain
Fortune favors the bold
Nothing to venture, nothing to gain,
Now we're a sight to behold

When I set my sights on your allure
I was crazy, to the world
Aiming high was something to beware
Lest a love should be unfurled
Lest a love should be unfurled

Emanuel E Garcia

Copyright 2025

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ferrantepallas/love-unfurled-female-version?ref=release

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