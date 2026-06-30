This is one of my own very very favorites. Enjoy. And please give a like to the YouTube version to help the infamous algorithm distribute the song to more than five people!
Love Unfurled Once I tried to catch a shooting star I was foolish, so they said Once I tried to find a rainbow's end I was told I lost my head Once I tried to snare a fleeting dream All my friends gave up on me Then you smiled and opened up a door And you threw away the key I tried to tell them, tried to explain Fortune favors the bold Nothing to venture, nothing to gain, Now we're a sight to behold When I set my sights on your allure I was crazy, to the world Aiming high was something to beware Lest a love should be unfurled Lest a love should be unfurled I tried to tell them, tried to explain Fortune favors the bold Nothing to venture, nothing to gain, Now we're a sight to behold When I set my sights on your allure I was crazy, to the world Aiming high was something to beware Lest a love should be unfurled Lest a love should be unfurled Emanuel E Garcia Copyright 2025
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ferrantepallas/love-unfurled-female-version?ref=release