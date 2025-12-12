Audio mp3:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lover’s Lament I fell in love with a voice When we met on a whim You didn’t give me a choice As the lights grew dim Your words between every sigh, Every breath, every glance, Were nothing more than the cry Of a new romance There were melodies rising and falling There was music to my ear There were harmonies strange and enthralling About passion, joy and fear I fell in love with a voice With its hues, with its tone Kindling my soul to rejoice At its likeness to my own There were melodies rising and falling There was music to my ear There were harmonies strange and enthralling About passion, joy and fear I fell in love with your sound And your eyes and your scent Telling me tales that are wound Round a lover’s lament Round a lover’s lament Emanuel E. Garcia December 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

