Lover's Lament

a soulful jazzy meditation on the allure of a person's voice
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 12, 2025

Also on YouTube:

Lover’s Lament

I fell in love with a voice 
When we met on a whim
You didn’t give me a choice
As the lights grew dim

Your words between every sigh,
Every breath, every glance,
Were nothing more than the cry
Of a new romance

There were melodies rising and falling
There was music to my ear
There were harmonies strange and enthralling
About passion, joy and fear

I fell in love with a voice
With its hues, with its tone
Kindling my soul to rejoice
At its likeness to my own

There were melodies rising and falling
There was music to my ear
There were harmonies strange and enthralling
About passion, joy and fear

I fell in love with your sound
And your eyes and your scent
Telling me tales that are wound
Round a lover’s lament
Round a lover’s lament


Emanuel E. Garcia
December 2025

Available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple and other streaming music platforms

Thumbnail Photo (above) by Ozcan Guner on Unsplash

Video Photo by Natalia Sobolivska on Unsplash

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

