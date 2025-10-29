Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Chapter One

Hurricane Sabrina

Last night at headquarters it was a cool spring evening, so Miranda, Jennifer and I could leave the windows overlooking Central Park open without fear of mosquitoes, and there was a pretty big dollop of moonlight to enhance the proceedings. I’m not sure if it was the near-sundering of our connection over the previous few months, or the spectacular night, but I can say that one man’s lost horizon is another paradise regained. That goes for women too, judging by their diabolically beatific smiles when we finally got the courage to think about getting out of bed and facing what was left of the afternoon.

But then a funny thing happened. It was funny because the landline rang and aside from obsolescent telemarketers the only person in the universe to use our landline was my father, and not because he was a Luddite: he wasn’t. I knew for a fact that he was always first in line for the next Apple product the moment it went on sale, regardless of whether it could hold a charge or not. It was because his current paramour, a sultry Frenchwoman whose real and stage name was Geneviève, kept a watchful and omnipresent eye on his mobile and took to questioning him like a Stasi border guard in the days of the Berlin Wall about every txt and call.

Now if you’re like me there are only so many times a ringing phone can be left ringing, and if you’re like me and notice that the ringer causing the racket has decided to skip past the part about leaving a message and start ringing all over again, multiple times, the inevitable becomes impossible to resist.

I picked up the receiver with no little trepidation, and ‘no little’ in this case meant a helluva lot, because Dad, a criminal defense lawyer who sported a ponytail, had the paunch (but not the height) of a Sumo wrestler and a newly acquired gold earring to divert the eye from an expansive and shiny pate when he wasn’t wearing a beret . . . where was I? Oh yes, because Dad only called when he wanted something from me, and when he used the landline it was inevitably the kind of something that sent the kind of chill up my spine that Napoleon must have felt when he wintered in Moscow.

“Gary.”

“Hi Dad, what do you want?”

“Just a little favor.”

“I’m sorry, can you speak a little louder?” Yes, I’d heard him clearly enough, but that was my way of extracting an ounce of flesh which, by the way, he had plenty to spare.

“Cut it out, this is important!” he whispered, and then went on whispering for a good ten minutes nonstop to break the news and outline a request that turned my knees to jelly and my grey matter, which I’m given to understand from medical science is already spongiform, into a more liquefied state.

After I hung up the phone I was moving as slowly and unsteadily as I’d imagine any parched member of the French Foreign Legion traipsing across the Sahara would while hoping against hope that one of these days a mirage would turn out to be an oasis despite heavy odds.

So it took some convincing to realize that the French press on the kitchen table was in fact half-full of the most delicious freshly brewed coffee imaginable and had been solicitously left there for me. I swam back to the bedroom, now fortified and fully prepared to dish the dirt, but when I arrived I decided on the spot that words were hardly the mots justes of the moment. You see, the girls had already started Round Two and all I could do was dive right in, and all I could think about, when thinking was possible at all, was that the wise old bird who crowed about moderation being the sine qua something or other had been whistling the wrong tune, possibly because the air is a bit thin in the Himalayas, whereas for me, Miranda and Jennifer on the bedrock of Central Park West, nothing succeeded like excess.

And with the world spinning round so joyously in my brain not even Dad’s call stood a ghost of a chance to disturb the peace.

Until the morning after, that is.

I’m pretty sure it was my mother who first told me that bit about darkness being at its absolute zenith, or nadir, depending on how you judge things, just before dawn, but I’d never bothered to figure out the implications until I woke up wishing for far more of the dark I’d just experienced and far less of the dawning day. Dawn wasn’t the bright shining light it was cracked up to be, full of festive hope. In fact, if I’ve got my history right, dawn was when prisoners of the converted Bastille were hustled out of their cells and into the tumbrels for their final Gauloises or Gitanes before the guillotine.

And that’s how I was beginning to feel with the so-called choice my father had left me with during his whispering campaign the day before. No matter how, or in this case whom, I chose, it would be murder, which is why I would have preferred no choice – and no damned favor – at all. But dad was my father, after all, and although I hadn’t exactly promised him anything, I knew that as soon as I ran it by the girls the choice would be a fait accompli. Which I did, and which it turned out to be, despite my warnings and pleas, and for just this once I wished they had been a little less accommodating.

When dad slipped in that bit about his recent – and secret – marriage to Geneviève, I admit I probably twitched a little, and when he went on to describe how happy she had made him, in whispers, I sort of understood. Although she was chronologically in her forties, la femme Geneviève could easily have passed for a twenty-something. Plus she had a French accent as captivating as a melody by Ravel, as well as a French kiss, both of which I experienced at my birthday party at the now-defunct Have Your Say Café, which is where my father made her acquaintance.

The upshot is that Miranda and Jennifer seemed to feel an enormous gratitude for dad’s stepping into the breach and rescuing me from a happy birthday clinch initiated by the scarcely clad songstress. For them, as a result, he could do no wrong no matter how wrong he could be and no matter how many c’est la vie’s and touché’s peppered his conversation during his impromptu visits to headquarters. And here too, was the rub: much as they may have adored dad, they tended to regard Geneviève with all the warmth of an airport security official towards someone with a bottle of water in the carry-on luggage. Personally I thought he overdid it with the scarf and beret but I was glad he had ditched the Beatle boots. Miranda, who had an eye for footwear, nonetheless admired the new acquisitions: supple low-heeled hand-tied numbers that reminded her of Camus or Sartre, I suppose, loitering on the Left Bank with acolytes hanging on their every puff.

As I was saying . . . In the same subdued breath he used to inform me of the nuptials dad also informed me that my one and only sister, my elder by a handful of years, would be flying out to New York for a conference. And although she pulled down a seven-figure salary doing nips and tucks and liposuctions and kneading skin and silicone at her Palo Alto plastic surgery practice, nothing excited her more than saving a few bucks and ‘reconnecting’ with the family members she scarcely saw since she graduated high school. In short, she wanted to stay with dad or with me for the two weeks of the Advances in Something or Other congress, where she would be giving tutorials.

“But what about mom?” I pleaded.

“They’re not on speaking terms at the moment.”

I sighed. For as long as I could remember my sister and mother hardly spoke when they weren’t shouting at one another.

“And you’re sure she can’t stay with you?” I asked.

“I haven’t told her about Geneviève.”

“You mean the marriage, which you have only just told me about?”

“The marriage? Are you nuts? I haven’t told her about Geneviève period. I couldn’t do that to my little girl.”

“Dad, she’s not little, she’s no longer a girl, well, I mean, you know what I mean, she’s an adult.”

“That’s not the point,” dad whispered testily.

“Well, what exactly is the point?”

“Psychology. I’m her father. Get it?”

“You’re my father too.”

“That’s different.”

“Why is that different?”

“Because you’re my son. Now listen, I can’t let your sister get near Geneviève while she’s here. I’ll pick the right time to break it to her, but the right time isn’t now, or anytime soon. So either you and your . . . your partners, is that what you call them? They’re gorgeous, I know, and I’ve gotta hand it to you, kid, I just hope it can last . . .”

“What about me and Miranda and Jennifer, dad, what about us?”

“It’s either Geneviève or your sister, take your pick. I’m desperate. Do your father a favor for once in your life.”

And that’s when he hung up and I wobbled to the kitchen and drowned my misgivings in bliss. Later, when I put the matter to the Committee, Geneviève, who would have been challenging enough roaming around Shangri-La in her accent for two solid weeks, didn’t come close to making the cut. Jennifer and Miranda, far from perceiving the peril which my sister would bring, were incredulously brimful of an innocent kind of joy and could hardly contain their delight with the opportunity to get to know her – an opportunity, so they said, to show me how much I meant to them.

“But you’ve already been showing me that – and believe me, I appreciate it!”

“That’s not the point, Gary,” said Miranda.

“Well, what exactly is the point?” Was I repeating myself, or was it déjà vu all over again?

“Psychology,” chimed in Jennifer.

“If we didn’t know you better, we’d think you were ashamed of us,” said Miranda, with the trace of a pout.

And at that my heart softened a bit and we started throwing around the ‘l’ word like confetti after a Super Bowl victory. They bucked me up and had me thinking that maybe, just maybe, we’d survive this thing after all. Nonetheless when dawn came round again not even the restful sanctuary of spreadsheets, columns and tidily arranged digits at work could raze out the troubles of a brain where clouds were gathering like battalions. I sighed, countless times, which for an accountant is way out of character, that’s how shaken I was.

They say, and to be honest, I’m not sure exactly who ‘they’ are, but it seems pretty well accepted nowadays that a storm can be set in motion by, say, the casual decisions of a butterfly halfway round the world. So I’ll start with the butterfly part of things to explain my sister’s effect.

I have no idea why my parents chose to name their first-born and only planned child “Sabrina”, but knowing what I know it may have had something to do with old movies because when they got along, my parents, that is, they raved about art house films and the superiority of black and white which, come to think of it, I must have inherited – the black and white bit – because that’s what I admire most about my line of work. Accounting is the one area of life where things are exactly just what they seem, and it’s all there in black and white. And as far as boldness goes, how can you beat it?

But I’m getting away from the point, or rather, my sister, which should be understandable even to a psychologist, because, well, I’ll try to sum it up. She was (and still is) five years older, got straight As, perfect SATs, took ballet and was the state pole-vault champion three years running in high school. In a family whose parents subtly and not so subtly indicated that anything short of becoming a doctor or lawyer was catastrophe, Sabrina beat out some heavy duty competition and was accepted into an accelerated program that got her through college and med school in a mere six years instead of the usual eight. After that it was all downhill, or rather, uphill that was as easy as downhill for her. I mean, what I mean to say is that she made internship, residency and a fellowship in surgery look like a stroll along a catwalk. A West Coast practice, Associate Professorship at Stanford and a reputation for being one of the go-to sculptors for Hollywood types had made her a household name in medical cosmetics. And to preempt any criticisms about social awareness, twice yearly she went on junkets to areas of the world less affluent than Palo Alto to revise ungainly scars left by less gifted practitioners of the surgical art. Rumor has it that even in Africa she wore heels instead of clogs in the operating room. Yes, she was a force of nature.

Living as I did with such a force of nature for a childhood during which she was taller, faster, stronger and smarter than I may have had an effect. At least that’s what Doreen, an ex who thought that for sheer unbridled excitement dredging up anything from the past made mountaineering look quaint, told me. Many times, in fact, along with lots of other revelations about my feelings towards her and my parents which, in Doreen’s words, were too ‘horrid, horrifying and horrible’ for me to know about.

“But if I don’t know about them,” I said to her, “how do I know I have them?”

“Trust me,” Doreen replied, on her way to one of her daily sessions with a goateed therapist who wore mock turtle-neck sweaters and tasseled loafers and spoke with an accent straight out of black and white World War II movies and which was definitely not French, Italian, Japanese, British, Russian or American.

Thankfully I didn’t trust Doreen, but I did think that Sabrina – or actually Sabrina’s boyfriends – had something to do with my choice of profession, aside from the fact that I simply wasn’t smart enough, as Sabrina took care to remind me frequently, to enter the legal or medical professions.

You might suppose that that Sabrina’s braininess and laser-like ambition would have worked against her romantic life as a teenager. Au contraire. There seemed to be no end to the stream of lapdogs salivating for her leash and collar, and they seemed to change just about every week. Hey, I think Doreen might be grudgingly impressed to know that even I was beginning to connect an interest in counting and, later, Accounting, with the number of boyfriends Sabrina strung along and the number of pats on the head I got during the courtship rituals. Some of them played catch with me, a clever ruse designed to ingratiate themselves into the ice maiden’s heart by bonding with her little brother. Or so they thought. It never worked, and eventually I lost count. Honest. But by the time she went off to college at least I’d developed a pretty good curve ball.

The last time I had seen Sabrina was on one of her lightning visits en route to yet another conference or congress or seminar and a jaunt to post-Belgian Congo. Then, in a scant hour or so, using force majeure, if that’s the expression I want, she had me questioning the damned good thing I’d had going with Miranda and Jennifer and getting tangled up in French, via the person of Geneviève, in a way that nearly brought down the house. I shudder to recall. But I learned a lesson, because that was the one and possibly the only time Sabrina had been dead wrong, as far as I knew, about anything.

Nevertheless, chink or no chink in the armor, the prospect of a two-week in-house residence at Shangri-La that would be further complicated by dad’s determination to keep Geneviève completely and utterly out of Sabrina’s sight had me bracing for the tempest, a genuine non-theatrical one, by the way. There were no uncertainties: it was a black and white affair and the only real question was just how much damage, vertical, lateral or collateral, would be left in Hurricane Sabrina’s wake, no matter how many hatches were battened down before she arrived.

If wisdom has seven pillars then let’s face it, being four short of seven, Jennifer, Miranda and myself were more a three-legged stool when we threw our chips on the table and put our hearts in our mouths to take a stab at Shangri-La, which all the wisdom in the world, as far as I could tell, had never quite succeeded in creating, at least not to our liking. Because the thing about these makeshift Utopias and Dales of Arcady and Paradises Lost and Found was that once established they turned out to be pretty much of a bore. The more they stayed the same the less they changed, that sort of thing, which for personalities like the girls and myself (yes, even accountants can have personality), just wasn’t the ticket. What with Jennifer’s flair for drama and Miranda’s endless invention, honed by her side-line of eBooks, and my own talent for racking up the numbers, diversity and delight became par for the course. And when exhaustion set in we all agreed that that was the time for a pit stop, even if it meant getting out of bed for a few minutes to restore the parched tissues.

But that’s all short term stuff. To keep Shangri-La humming over the long haul we conceded that there would probably be a need for annual leave, personal leave and proper vacations, if not sabbaticals and the occasional mental health day. I guess what I’m trying to say is that we had to make up the rules as we went along, and so far the rules were pretty simple: all for one, one for all, and honesty.

That last bit, the honesty part, I admit could be a little tricky because unlike pure unadulterated pleasure honesty could get to be a bit too much, and too much could too easily make for a double fault. If Mark Twain was right honesty itself could be just the opposite, statistically speaking, and who was I to quibble with such an authority? I might theoretically be as honest as the day is long, but if you’re measuring the goods at the North Pole in winter . . . see what I mean? Yes, honesty was a Pandora’s Box which, once opened, might blow you to smithereens. You had to be careful about being honest, unlike Sabrina who tended to be carefree about anything she honestly expressed, which was quite a lot.

When she blew into town on our doorstep it was short work for her brand of honesty to be on display. It’s true that she had in the past never spoken a bad word about Jennifer or Miranda or Shangri-La, but she referred to them and us and me with the kind of intonation that intimated disapproval, disapprobation and disgust. But never in so many words; never in any words, in fact: it was pure tone.

So instead of hugs and kisses and irrepressible bonhomie, she greeted the girls with the cordiality of an ambassador: the handshake firm and perfunctory, the smile broad, frozen and tight-lipped, and the voice oozy but with a bit of an edge. And as for me, she simply used the eyes and got right down to the business of unpacking her gear and redecorating the bedroom that would be her lair away from home for two full solid endless weeks.

Once Sabrina emerged from her organisational frenzy she settled down enough to dish out the usual pleasantries about the view over Central Park and the spaciousness of our pad. Miranda and Jennifer smiled unremittingly and little by little such active benevolence chipped away at the crust, and when my sister got a glimpse of the Italian footwear in the spare bedroom I could see she began to be impressed. Like most women, if not all, the sight of elegantly made boots, massed en masse, has a special effect. And in a gush of unfettered and honest something or other Sabrina turned and gave me a sisterly peck.

“Thanks for giving up your room to your big sister.”

“Oh,” I replied sheepishly, “no problem.”

“It takes a big little brother to sleep on a sofa for such a long time,” she added.

I blushed.

And thankfully dinner began and she could launch into a press release about her career, life on the West Coast with the new Aston Martin, the conference on labiaplasty at the Waldorf and the various humanitarian missions planned for the upcoming millennium, while Miranda and Jennifer, bless them, just kept on smiling.

But let me get back to honesty for a moment, and truth, and the moment of truth that would soon be arriving at bedtime to test the pillars of Shangri-La. Truth and honesty had, I admit, a lot in common, much of the time. And I’ve often thought about moments of truth, which are really moments of indecision in disguise. I’ve had my share of them and in most cases I simply surrendered to Fate, like the time when Geneviève sang “Happy Birthday” to me in French at the Have Your Say Café and I just stood there onstage smiling in response, undecided about whether a thank you kiss was in order, which left me wide open for Geneviève to take matters into her own fateful hands (and lips).

So as we were standing around saying our goodbyes for the night I found myself in the crosshairs of three pairs of eyes: questioning eyes, wondering eyes – even daring eyes, each of them. And I was determined for once in my life to stand up to my big sister.

Determination, however, was one thing, and action another, as any garden variety Hamlet could tell you. Besides, all that determination required quite a bit of thought, so I simply stood there thinking about how determined I was to be honest with Sabrina. And then I started to sweat. Fortunately Jennifer and Miranda descended like Fates, took me by the arms and led me firmly and honestly into our shared bedroom, in full view of Sabrina’s now quite open-mouthed but silent semi-smiling response.

Despite the fact that there was a healthy distance between sleeping quarters and several walls separating Sabrina from us, I was too nervous to do anything but fall quickly and deeply asleep within the girls’ protective arms. Miranda and Jennifer must have been far more relaxed, because when I woke up in the wee small hours they were side by side and whoever was upside down I couldn’t tell but I was on the outs. So this time I threw caution, and thinking, to the winds and reclaimed my rightful place smack in the middle of honesty and truth, and it all turned out to be one helluva dark and perfectly stormy night.

It wasn’t easy facing Sabrina over the breakfast table, but not for the obvious reasons. It wasn’t easy because she wasn’t there. Judging by the running shoes and lycra by her chair, the immaculately remade bed in her room and the meticulously washed utensils in the kitchen, she’d already sprinted around the Central Park reservoir several times and was no doubt now hoofing it to her seminar at the ungodly hour of seven. But she’d left me a note:

“You’re a real piece of work, Gary, what’s dad’s take?

S.

PS: Conference dinner tonight, see you after 9. Give the harem my regards.”

It could have been worse.

Dinner at headquarters sans sister was a fairly easy affair but I was dumbfounded by the girls’ reaction to Sabrina.

“She’s very sweet,” said Miranda.

“And very cool,” said Jennifer.

“Who?”

“Sabrina.”

“You’ve got to be kidding.”

“Look, honey,” said Jennifer, “I think I know a cool chick when I see one. And a sexy one too – you never told us your sister was such a looker!”

“Cut it out, she’s my sister!”

“We’re just stating the obvious,” said Miranda.

“What are you so worried about?” said Jennifer.

“She’s got such a heart,” added Miranda.

And then I had to pinch myself, not to see whether I was dreaming, but to wonder whether all that commitment to honesty was worth it if the girls could so blatantly turn the known world topsy-turvy on me.

I was even more shocked to discover that Sabrina did nothing to dissuade them from their convictions. After 1.5 glasses of fancy white wine Sabrina became, well, normal, I guess, and definitely different, and this time before bed there were hugs and kisses for the girls and even a wink for me – a wink! She had never winked at me before in my life. Winks were something I got from dad, my boss Bernie, Mr. Tolomeo of Shapiro, Hartmann, Isaacs, Tolomeo and Epstein in Philadelphia, and the card sharks playing a shell game on 42nd Street. And the next night and the night after that it was more of the same. Maybe all my experience and intuition just didn’t add up to as much as I thought they did.

The girls for their part were full of I told you so!’s especially after Sabrina, with cosmetic expertise, declared them to be so perfect – each in their uniquely different ways, of course – that she would absolutely and definitively advise against any sort of plastic surgery anywhere for them, no matter what anyone else might say.

And that anyone else wasn’t me, because that’s what I’ve always thought all along, despite the occasional gripes from Miranda and Jennifer in their moments of weakness.

Anyway I could see that my sister’s second opinion had given them a bit of a glow, though I found myself wondering just how far her professional assessment had actually gone. Hmmm.

With things purring along so smoothly it was looking increasingly like the hurricane would be a breeze. The only speed bump on the horizon was what to do with Geneviève when Sabrina went over to dad’s for the father-daughter reunion. I wrapped up that conundrum as tidily as a 1040 well before tax deadline.

Jasper owed me one, and so did Emilio, two of my married male friends who seemed to run a shelter for stray kittens at their home in Queens and who both loved opera or ‘the opera’ as they were wont to say. Since Geneviève had some talent in the vocal department it made for a nice fit – as long as Jasper kept his eyes to himself, which he assured Emilio he would – so they invited her to the Met while dad made the coast clear for Sabrina, and Geneviève’s not-so-happiness at her concealment was converted to joy after an evening of bloodthirsty French singing in Carmen.

So far so good, and so good I was almost beginning to get worried. In short order Hurricane Sabrina would be a weatherman’s worst nightmare: one big fat dud of a false alarm. Which was perfectly fine with me.

On the day before Sabrina’s departure she invited me to pick her up at the surgeons’ carnival for lunch and I decided to show my thanks for such relief with a large box of Godiva’s finest.

I had never been to a medical gathering before and the first thing that struck the eye was the advertising. The names of drugs were hung from banners and plastered over every piece of unexposed wall space including the men’s room stalls (naturally, I couldn’t speak for the women’s facilities). They were everywhere and it was impossible to walk a step without someone shoving a pen into your hand to rub the names in, followed by a smile in your face. Which leads me to the second thing: the folks hustling the pharmaceuticals were uncommonly fetching. I’d never seen so many busty leggy cheery blondes in one place in my life outside of a Radio City Music Hall revue. And I began to understand why surgical types interrupted their lucrative practices several times a year to attend these drug-fests in droves.

After I had pocketed my fifteenth writing implement, none of which, by the way, were the No. 2 pencils I hankered for, I spied Sabrina shaking off a dozen admiring suits who had followed her out of the main ballroom, and she quickly whisked me round the corner to a small restaurant where I quickly whipped out the gift of chocolates. She didn’t exactly ignore them, but let’s just say she casually set them aside in favor of leaning towards me over our table and smiling the older sister smile of my childhood.

“Gary,” she said, dripping with sisterly concern, “can I be honest with you?”

I flinched and she went in for the kill with what I guess was surgical precision, a ton of it.

“I don’t want to try to tell you how to live your life, but those two witches have their claws in you so deep you can’t even see straight. What are you doing with yourself? Why are you letting them do what they’re doing to you? What are you doing to them? Where’s your ambition? Where’s their ambition? I told them both, in the spirit of honesty – honesty, Gary, do you get me? – that they should striving for something more. Jennifer could be in film, and Miranda should be in somebody’s violin section, and you . . . you could at least look for a promotion at that outfit of yours! But the three of you living the way you do . . .”

By now the knuckles around her butterknife had turned white. When I finally rediscovered my tongue what came out was much more high pitched than I’d have liked, but it was clear.

“We’re happy, the three of us,” I squeaked.

“That’s what you think.”

“I know that’s what we think!”

“And that’s the problem, Gary.” And there was a long silence during which she ordered for both of us before piping up again.

“Do you know about Plato’s cave?”

“That club on 23rd Street? I thought it was ancient history.”

“No, you . . . you” – and here she bit her tongue – “you unambitious ignoramus! The Republic. Plato. Socrates.”

“Philosophy?”

“I’ll cut to the chase, little brother. You’re so blind you don’t even know you’re blind. You think your slavery is freedom! You’re being henpecked from both sides. Look at yourself. You don’t even have a car!”

“But I don’t want a car, at least not in Manhattan. Where would I park it? I can walk to work.”

“That’s what I mean.”

“What do you mean that’s what you mean?”

And just then a very attractive blonde materialized from out of nowhere, smiled at me as if I’d been expecting her, and Sabrina was suddenly all sweetness and light.

“Gary, let me introduce Svetlana, Svetlana, my brother Gary.”

I rose and gave Svetlana my hand and she did something I can’t put into words because I melted back into my seat.

“Sabrina’s told me so much about you,” she said, “except she forgot to mention how cute you were. Oh, have I said something wrong?”

And Svetlana laughed and Sabrina grinned and I began to grin again before I said my how do you do.

“Right now I’m doing just fine,” Svetlana replied, winking, and before long Sabrina had excused herself and disappeared into the bowels of the Waldorf and Svetlana and I were sharing a few drinks and I was learning all about pharmaceuticals, including the ones that made manly men more manly, and by the way, she added, she had some free samples in her room at the hotel, if I’d be chivalrous enough to escort her there.

And I was, and believe me the pills weren’t necessary.

Back home at the dinner table Sabrina was incandescent and the girls were beaming and I was drifting back to the afternoon, helplessly, until I roused myself, cut into my sister’s dissertation on excellence and striving and film and music, which Jennifer and Miranda were lapping up, and asked to have a word before she retired.

In her thankfully soon to be vacated bedroom I spent over an hour because one word led to another and another and another until Sabrina concluded the exchange by hissing at me.

“Think about Circe! No, think about Circe squared!”

When I finally dropped into bed Jennifer asked what was up and I honestly answered nothing, which Miranda and she quite easily confirmed. The hurricane had hit full force. I was utterly and thoroughly spent – or so I thought. There was no earthly explanation for what started to happen because it should have been physically, mentally, emotionally and morally – where did that come from? –impossible. But soon I was marveling at the power of two.

Sabrina calls it sorcery – I’d call myself a fool to call it off.

