METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION When I listen to a harpsichord Play Bach I hear the creaking of a hull That’s moored and cries With every swell and breeze For distant shores and seas And, honestly, I can’t imagine That Johann Sebastian If implored Would hesitate to let his

shock Or the

transport me To the oceans and the skies On the incomparable Pianoforte Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com