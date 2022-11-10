Methods of Transportation
METHODS OF TRANSPORTATION When I listen to a harpsichord Play Bach I hear the creaking of a hull That’s moored and cries With every swell and breeze For distant shores and seas And, honestly, I can’t imagine That Johann Sebastian If implored Would hesitate to let his Goldberg Variations shock Or the Well-Tempered Clavier transport me To the oceans and the skies On the incomparable Pianoforte Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com
