midnight hunger I sliced the orange nimbly, on a whim after the catastrophe, four segments on our plate, at rest you took, the juices and the pulp quite disappeared, a clean rind left, unthinking eyes, a slightly sodden fingertip – were you pointing heavenward? – then I perhaps there was an absent kiss or an infinity until the relics of our fruit shared color with the dwindling day and, later, with the crescent moon, their shape we laughed, we played at words, our four hands, having found each other out, were poised for traces, scarcity when Madeleine burst in raging like Medusa we were gone: I was tempted to watch her antics, always lush, always a garden grown for show I have a midnight hunger now: that's all you need to know Emanuel E. Garcia October 2023