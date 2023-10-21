midnight hunger
I sliced the orange nimbly,
on a whim after the catastrophe,
four segments on our plate,
at rest
you took, the juices and the pulp
quite disappeared,
a clean rind left, unthinking eyes,
a slightly sodden fingertip –
were you pointing heavenward? –
then I
perhaps there was an absent kiss
or an infinity
until the relics of our fruit
shared color with the dwindling day
and, later, with the crescent moon,
their shape
we laughed, we played at words,
our four hands,
having found each other out,
were poised for traces, scarcity
when Madeleine burst in
raging like Medusa
we were gone:
I was tempted to watch her antics,
always lush, always
a garden grown for show
I have a midnight hunger now:
that's all you need to know
Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2023
Thank you, Manny, for this poem and the others. I think this one resonated strongest for me because of a narrative I found in it. A refreshing change from NewZealandDoc! Sanity and eternal verities like a burst of sunlight through a heavy overcast.