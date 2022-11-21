Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

MORNING PRAYERS I think you get the picture – Still life, apples, Pointillism, morning light From the perfect distance Three crisp jesters Ready to be juggled, Closer up The strangest kind of map – Brambles, thickets, slippery dew, Even a mirage I prefer to pick our way Not looking back – I know enough of leaves And unguents, brine, decay, The savagery of power – Nor searching for a resting place Except to pause before The carcasses of beauty Listening for a still small voice We can never say enough Whether the prayer is brief, Something to repeat Over and over to each other, A tough cloak spun Or better yet Is made up As we go along Emanuel E. Garcia 2013 www.emanuelegarcia.com