Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

My Faltering Step How little can we see or hear of troubles that brew in the hush of a night as we wait for the dawn and we trust in the promises of dew How little did I sense or feel of murmurs that grow to a deafening pitch from an innocent tune while I thought I had known all I could know Mountains that dwarf us will fall The waters of life will subside Things we believed to be signs of our good Now are shown to be nothing but pride Yet turning to the sky above with its infinite blue and the comforting grace of its wandering clouds gives my faltering step a chance to be true Emanuel E Garcia February 2026 Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody. Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.