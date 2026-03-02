Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

My Faltering Step

a poetically reflective folk song
Mar 02, 2026
My Faltering Step

How little can we see or hear of troubles that brew
in the hush of a night
as we wait for the dawn 
and we trust in the promises of dew

How little did I sense or feel of murmurs that grow
to a deafening pitch
from an innocent tune
while I thought I had known all I could know

Mountains that dwarf us will fall
The waters of life will subside
Things we believed to be signs of our good
Now are shown to be nothing but pride

Yet turning to the sky above with its infinite blue
and the comforting grace
of its wandering clouds
gives my faltering step a chance to be true


Emanuel E Garcia
February 2026

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Photo: Eduardo Ramos for Unsplash

Audio mp3:

