Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

MY PENELOPE You spilled into my cups With such sleight of hand Those fingers – How many times have they kissed? – Their fine unspooling and regathering, My dear sweet loom How the long veil flutters from the Breath of your admirers In the crowded hall, and glows With trespasses and glory By the changing light of their fire No fools were they who chose To kneel at your hearth and Sacrifice the pitiless call of the ocean Nor you who drew me back To drink again and dash myself Upon the spell of your Uncertain eye Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com