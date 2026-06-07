Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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Neck and Neck

a new song and AI music video
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jun 07, 2026

Two star-crossed lovers decide to try once more — betting the house on a final, all-or-nothing chance.

This is part of my ongoing series of original songs. I write the lyrics, melody, and chords, then bring them to life with AI tools for performance and visuals.

🎵 Vocal arrangement created with Suno AI
🎥 Music video generated with Freebeat.ai

Neck and Neck


While the world was going round and round and round
You were placing all your bets 
Upon a horse that wouldn't race at breakneck speed
And couldn't hold a lead

I could see you were adrift and run aground
I was hardly better off 
For having staked the stash I had on blinding lights
And sleepless city nights

So as we sat at the cafe that day and sized each other up
By trading glances on the sly with every sip from every cup
We weighed our chances 
For another trip to nowhere or to bringing down the house 
And flying high

While the world is going round and round and round
Can we deal ourselves a hand
So when we fight like cats and dogs we'll yet embrace
And happily keep pace

Can we deal ourselves a deck
That has us running neck and neck ...


Emanuel E Garcia
January 2026

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