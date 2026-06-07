Two star-crossed lovers decide to try once more — betting the house on a final, all-or-nothing chance.



This is part of my ongoing series of original songs. I write the lyrics, melody, and chords, then bring them to life with AI tools for performance and visuals.



🎵 Vocal arrangement created with Suno AI

🎥 Music video generated with Freebeat.ai

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Neck and Neck While the world was going round and round and round You were placing all your bets Upon a horse that wouldn't race at breakneck speed And couldn't hold a lead I could see you were adrift and run aground I was hardly better off For having staked the stash I had on blinding lights And sleepless city nights So as we sat at the cafe that day and sized each other up By trading glances on the sly with every sip from every cup We weighed our chances For another trip to nowhere or to bringing down the house And flying high While the world is going round and round and round Can we deal ourselves a hand So when we fight like cats and dogs we'll yet embrace And happily keep pace Can we deal ourselves a deck That has us running neck and neck ... Emanuel E Garcia January 2026

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