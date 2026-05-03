"No Looking Back" — Official James Bond Title Song - Cinematic Show Tune

Someone challenged me to write a ‘show tune’ and so I penned “No Looking Back” with the performance arrangement help of suno.ai. I then decided to dig myself further into the ai hole and see if I could make a kind of mock Bond trailer, so this is the result — not ideal, but a bit of fun nonetheless. I was 9 when the first Bond film came out and Goldfinger was a neighborhood favorite among us growing boys … Whilst I am not a particular fan of recent Broadway musicals, I think the genre has some fabulous music.

Created with Freebeat.ai • Inspired by the iconic James Bond franchise.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No Looking Back I never gave you a chance I wouldn't squander my glance I kept the stars and the moon for another day I wouldn't lavish a smile You didn't warrant a trial I shrugged my shoulders and went on my merry way Nothing could stop me from playing my hand No one could keep me from striking up the band I cherish freedom and haven't a care For anything somber, I've nothing left to spare, so Don't waste your wishes on me I haven't finished my spree I may remember your eyes, but I'm far too gone Don't start a tedious hunt I've all I ever could want No need to dwell on a past that can't be undone Nothing could stop me from playing my hand No one could keep me from striking up the band I cherish freedom and haven't a care For anything somber, I've nothing left to spare, so Don't waste your wishes on me I haven't finished my spree I may remember your eyes, but I'm far too gone Don't start a tedious hunt I've all I ever could want No need to dwell on a past that can't be undone No need to dwell on a past that can never be undone Emanuel E. Garcia Copyright 2026

I also shoved it onto YouTube - let’s see what the algorithm does with it: