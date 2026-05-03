Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

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"No Looking Back" — Official James Bond Title Song - Cinematic Show Tune

for the upcoming Bond film yet to be made ...
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
May 03, 2026

Someone challenged me to write a ‘show tune’ and so I penned “No Looking Back” with the performance arrangement help of suno.ai. I then decided to dig myself further into the ai hole and see if I could make a kind of mock Bond trailer, so this is the result — not ideal, but a bit of fun nonetheless. I was 9 when the first Bond film came out and Goldfinger was a neighborhood favorite among us growing boys … Whilst I am not a particular fan of recent Broadway musicals, I think the genre has some fabulous music.

Created with Freebeat.ai • Inspired by the iconic James Bond franchise.

No Looking Back

I never gave you a chance
I wouldn't squander my glance
I kept the stars and the moon for another day

I wouldn't lavish a smile
You didn't warrant a trial
I shrugged my shoulders and went on my merry way

Nothing could stop me from playing my hand
No one could keep me from striking up the band
I cherish freedom and haven't a care
For anything somber, I've nothing left to spare, so

Don't waste your wishes on me
I haven't finished my spree
I may remember your eyes, but I'm far too gone

Don't start a tedious hunt
I've all I ever could want
No need to dwell on a past that can't be undone

Nothing could stop me from playing my hand
No one could keep me from striking up the band
I cherish freedom and haven't a care
For anything somber, I've nothing left to spare, so

Don't waste your wishes on me
I haven't finished my spree
I may remember your eyes, but I'm far too gone

Don't start a tedious hunt
I've all I ever could want
No need to dwell on a past that can't be undone

No need to dwell on a past that can never be undone 


Emanuel E. Garcia
Copyright 2026

I also shoved it onto YouTube - let’s see what the algorithm does with it:

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