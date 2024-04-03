Old poems, and new
The poems must now be
Plucked from the yearning breast,
Like strangest fruit
Held in the hand, perhaps,
Or glimpsed in a morning mist
Among the boughs
The fleeting passing face of a beloved,
Slave or goddess or seductive phantasm,
Wherein the whole of one
May be bequeathed, possessed, subsumed
How have you tired, with your quenching eyes,
How has the stream renewed itself
Within the cold approach, between the pines,
Beneath the stern imperative of mountain heights
Light-footed, disappearing, agile, vigilant,
A perfect huntress, home, my resting place
How the ceremony of our lips,
The sequestering of our forgotten ills,
Gives way
Is it always like this?
Grappling, dissolving, neverending
Wish
Tell the abstract sky to stay aloft
While bitter kisses bleed sublime
I have surprised myself, and you,
With yearning for the line of your limbs,
The careless angle of your glowing breasts,
The harder harder close,
The every lost caress
Emanuel E Garcia
April 2024
Sunrise
Tearful
Uplifting