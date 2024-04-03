Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Old poems, and new The poems must now be Plucked from the yearning breast, Like strangest fruit Held in the hand, perhaps, Or glimpsed in a morning mist Among the boughs The fleeting passing face of a beloved, Slave or goddess or seductive phantasm, Wherein the whole of one May be bequeathed, possessed, subsumed How have you tired, with your quenching eyes, How has the stream renewed itself Within the cold approach, between the pines, Beneath the stern imperative of mountain heights Light-footed, disappearing, agile, vigilant, A perfect huntress, home, my resting place How the ceremony of our lips, The sequestering of our forgotten ills, Gives way Is it always like this? Grappling, dissolving, neverending Wish Tell the abstract sky to stay aloft While bitter kisses bleed sublime I have surprised myself, and you, With yearning for the line of your limbs, The careless angle of your glowing breasts, The harder harder close, The every lost caress Emanuel E Garcia April 2024