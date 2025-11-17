Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

One More Chance I guess you could say that I’ve run out of dreams so I guess I should look For a sign I hoped you would turn A blind eye to my schemes As I tried to change water To wine My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong To myself most of all I deserve to be scorned For the lies that I told And the silver I earned For a while But perhaps there’s a place For forgiveness and luck And repentance and also A trial My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong To myself most of all I swear I’ll be better And truer than true I just need one more chance To show you I just need one more chance One more chance Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard below. Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.