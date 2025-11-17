Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry and Fiction

Songs
lyrics and melody composed by me uploaded for copyright protection purposes
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 17, 2025
One More Chance

I guess you could say 
that I’ve run out of dreams
so I guess I should look
For a sign

I hoped you would turn
A blind eye to my schemes
As I tried to change water
To wine

My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along
My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong
To myself most of all

I deserve to be scorned
For the lies that I told
And the silver I earned
For a while

But perhaps there’s a place
For forgiveness and luck
And repentance and also 
A trial

My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along
My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong
To myself most of all

I swear I’ll be better
And truer than true
I just need one more chance
To show you

I just need one more chance
One more chance

Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard below. 

Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.
The final performance arrangement will be uploaded to Spotify and other music streaming services in the near future.

