Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia
Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.
Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.
One More Chance I guess you could say that I’ve run out of dreams So I guess I should look for a sign I hoped you would turn a blind eye to my schemes As I tried to change water to wine My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong To myself most of all I deserve to be scorned for the lies that I told And the silver I earned for a while But perhaps there’s a place for forgiveness and luck And repentance and also a trial My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong To myself most of all I swear I’ll be better and truer than true I just need one more chance to show you I just need one more chance One more chance Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025 Video photo by Nikolay Hristov on Unsplash