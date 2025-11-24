Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

One More Chance

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 24, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

I guess you could say that I’ve run out of dreams
So I guess I should look for a sign

I hoped you would turn a blind eye to my schemes
As I tried to change water to wine

My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along
My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong
To myself most of all

I deserve to be scorned for the lies that I told
And the silver I earned for a while

But perhaps there’s a place for forgiveness and luck
And repentance and also a trial

My conscience sits heavy to think that I followed the others along
My heart beats more quickly to know that I did so much wrong
To myself most of all

I swear I’ll be better and truer than true
I just need one more chance to show you

I just need one more chance
One more chance

Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

Video photo by Nikolay Hristov on Unsplash

