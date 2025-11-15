Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Our First Rendezvous I wouldn’t know if the stars were aligned When we met on our first rendezvous I couldn’t care if the moon had declined When your arms gathered me unto you ‘Cause my head was spinning round and my heart began to race And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound As I opened up my eyes to our embrace I couldn’t show how I longed for your kiss When we met on our first rendezvous I wouldn’t dare to refuse the abyss of your spell in the nearness to you ‘Cause my head was spinning round and my heart began to race And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound As I opened up my eyes to our embrace A quiet snow now falls heavy and cold On the site of our first rendezvous Our great affair has grown suddenly old As our mood has turned stubbornly blue Once our heads were spinning round and our hearts began to thunder And we floated to the skies and left the ground behind in wonder And we knew when we first met that love was true forever, yet ... I hope that you and I will kiss again The way we kissed on our first rendezvous Once our heads were spinning round and our hearts began to thunder And we floated to the skies and left the ground behind in wonder And we knew when we first met that love was true forever, yet ... I hope that you and I will kiss again The way we kissed on our first rendezvous Emanuel E. Garcia October 2025 PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here: