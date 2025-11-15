Our First Rendezvous
I wouldn’t know if the stars were aligned
When we met on our first rendezvous
I couldn’t care if the moon had declined
When your arms gathered me unto you
‘Cause my head was spinning round and my heart began to race
And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound
As I opened up my eyes to our embrace
I couldn’t show how I longed for your kiss
When we met on our first rendezvous
I wouldn’t dare to refuse the abyss
of your spell in the nearness to you
‘Cause my head was spinning round and my heart began to race
And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound
As I opened up my eyes to our embrace
A quiet snow now falls heavy and cold
On the site of our first rendezvous
Our great affair has grown suddenly old
As our mood has turned stubbornly blue
Once our heads were spinning round and our hearts began to thunder
And we floated to the skies and left the ground behind in wonder
And we knew when we first met that love was true forever, yet ...
I hope that you and I will kiss again
The way we kissed on our first rendezvous
Once our heads were spinning round and our hearts began to thunder
And we floated to the skies and left the ground behind in wonder
And we knew when we first met that love was true forever, yet ...
I hope that you and I will kiss again
The way we kissed on our first rendezvous
Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2025
PS: I have used Suno under my Premier membership plan to generate a performance arrangement, which may be heard here:
0:00
-3:38
Suno had NO input into the original melody I composed nor the lyrics I wrote.
I have undertaken to have one of the Suno arrangements distributed to online streaming platforms such as Spotify via Distrokid:
You may obtain the final result (in support of my musical efforts and for your listening pleasure) here:
Discussion about this episode
Songs
For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.
For many years I have been fascinated by the differences and similarities between poetry and song. In this section I have decided to post some of the songs I have composed, having recently been stirred in this direction. You'll be able to hear a sung version of the melody at the very least, and, if possible, a musical transcript. In future, with the development of AI music tools like Suno, I may even be able to provide another version -- let's see.