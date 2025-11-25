Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Our First Rendezvous

Emanuel E. Garcia
Nov 25, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Our First Rendezvous

I wouldn’t know if the stars were aligned
When we met on our first rendezvous
I couldn’t care if the moon had declined
When your arms gathered me unto you

‘Cause my head was spinning round 
And my heart began to race
And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound
As I opened up my eyes to our embrace

I couldn’t show how I longed for your kiss
When we met on our first rendezvous
I wouldn’t dare to refuse the abyss
Of your spell in the nearness to you

‘Cause my head was spinning round 
And my heart began to race
And I couldn’t watch the skies or hear a sound
As I opened up my eyes to our embrace

A quiet snow now falls heavy and cold
On the site of our first rendezvous
Our great affair has grown suddenly old
As our mood has turned stubbornly blue

Once our heads were spinning round 
And our hearts began to thunder
And we floated to the skies 
And left the ground behind in wonder

And we knew when we first met 
That love was true forever, yet ...
I hope that you and I will kiss again
The way we kissed on our first rendezvous

Once our heads were spinning round 
And our hearts began to thunder
And we floated to the skies 
And left the ground behind in wonder

And we knew when we first met
That love was true forever, yet ...
I hope that you and I will kiss again
The way we kissed on our first rendezvous


Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2025

Video Photo Credits:

Alfred Kenneally on Unsplash (lampost)

Rafael Garcin on Unsplash (crescent moon)

Vony Razom on Unsplash (silhouette of woman)

Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash (park bench with snow)

Tony Litvyak on Unsplash (full moon) (https://unsplash.com/@justatony)

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
