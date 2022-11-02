Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

PHILOCTETES' DREAM How you got wind of it I never really knew Because I didn’t notice anything amiss Perhaps you thought you saw a limp, A tic, a slightly tremulous hand: Nonetheless, my aim was unimpeachable I’ve been a long time pondering, After the curses, in exile Among the rocks and thistle Just above the breakers on the coast And at the corner table of the café Where Pablo serves the blackest aromatic coffees Late at night, for regulars, I lay aside my quiver and my bow At first the islanders applaud The oratory I prepare for your return, Then through the early morning hours of countless days I find a tongue for ordinary things, For passages and song You would be their envoy, naturally, As irresistible as when you stole away, Beauty bound to power Like me to you How I delight in your soft Half-truthful breath, Your eyes with their avenues of cypress: Time has magnified allure I’ll hand you what you cherish Readily, my implements of war, But please don’t speak of honour, Gold or incandescent victory It took the tenderness and fragrance of a wound To give me pause – And you Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com