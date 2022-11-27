Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

PROMETHEUS Hers was a space That had no gate Or fence, and therefore lacked the grace Of borders and the fate Of a beyond Though from within Horizons played Like the deliciousness of sin However long I stayed So sweetly bound And from without An endless hush Reminded me that there was truth In beauty’s burning bush As yet unknown The wit and charm Of my release Betrayed no hollow but alarm That one could ever cease Upon her dawn And she, I knew, Would never grieve The presence of an absent clue Nor ever grant reprieve For warmth Emanuel E. Garcia 2014 www.emanuelegarcia.com